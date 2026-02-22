original
Projects as Gifts to Tux Machines' Community
About 100 days from now this site reaches another anniversary and its community (programmers, sysadmins, authors etc.) will decide the most appropriate way to celebrate the milestone/ event. At the moment a developer considers doing work on replicating the stuff done in Techrights for further transparency regarding access. Development of site search (for this SSG-based site) is also doable quite easily given similar work that was done in Techrights.
Maybe those additional projects can become a "gift" to the community as it turns 22. There's still plenty of time to debate the best route/s forward. █
