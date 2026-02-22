Tux Machines

Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Wallpaper Contest Is Open for Submissions

Starting February 18th, 2026, those interested in contributing their beautiful artwork to the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS release are invited to submit their artwork on the official wallpaper contest thread opened on the Ubuntu Discourse community.

Blender 5.1 Beta Enables Hardware Ray-Tracing by Default for AMD GPUs

Blender 5.1 promises to enable hardware ray-tracing by default for AMD GPUs through HIP RT, improve GPU rendering performance by 5-10% on various benchmark scenes, and add support for opening windows without decorations on Linux via the--no-window-frame argument, removing the dependence on LIBDECOR for Wayland.

Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader

The weekly Calibre updates continue with Calibre 9.3, a release that improves support for the Hanvon N10 e-reader by fixing a bug in the device’s driver that prevented Calibre from putting its metadata files onto the device.

Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements

Since this is a point release, Transmission 4.1.1 fixes many bugs found in the previous release, including a bug that failed to report some filesystem errors to RPC clients who were querying the system’s free space available and a bug that kept a torrent’s updated queue position from being shown.

LinuxGizmos.com

Fanless Factor 101 Arrives with Qualcomm QCS6490 and 10GbE Networking

The platform is based on an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU clocked at up to 2.1GHz, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory (3200MT/s, single-channel). OnLogic lists an “AI inference accelerator” as an included feature, and the system ships with 128GB of onboard UFS flash storage.

ESP32 Bus Pirate Update Adds RF Tools, USB Host Mode, Signal Analysis, and Cellular Plans

The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.

GStreamer 1.28 Adds AI Inference Engines, YOLO Decoders, and Tensor Auto-Discovery

Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 22, 2026

Mister Vulture

Updated This Past Day

  1. The Brand 'Watsonx' is a Terrible Name for IBM 'Hey Hi' (Chatbots) Because Watson Agreed With Adolf Hitler
    Almost a century has passed and IBM still believes that selling "intelligence", chatbots in particular, should be done under the name "Watson"
  2. Digg's Latest Incarnation Already Failed, It's Infested With LLM Slop
    Many submissions go to slopfarms and some get summarised by slop
  3. Microsoft-Controlled Media With Embargo and Press Operatives
    This won't be the last example of media manipulation for narrative control or face-saving "damage control"
  4. EPO "Cocaine Communication Manager" - Part III - It's in His Eyes
    Workers are free to draw their own conclusions

    New

  5. GNU/Linux Grew a Lot in Nicaragua
    We've not noticed until today
  6. Techrights Has Over 1,000 Good Articles 'in the Tank'
    Drafts, notes, and lengthy documents
  7. New Article Challenges Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) for Choosing the Wrong SLAPP Cases to Investigate
    The one point we can agree on is that SRA does not know how to correctly select the worst culprits/offenders
  8. Why IBM is Still Scary and Dangerous
    Keep a distance from "Big Blue" Bully
  9. Measuring the Growth of Our Mission and Community
    Something between experiment and prototype
  10. Richard Stallman in the United States - Part III - Georgia Tech Did a Fine Job Upholding Free Speech Principles
    The real problem was social control media (toxic)
  11. Debian's Master is Deleting Criticism of SystemD and Other Things (On-Topic and Published by Debian Developers), Resorts to the Excuse Messages Are "Too Long"
    Censorship serves nobody except the masters that control this censorship
  12. Gemini Links 21/02/2026: Veganism and DeskPi RackMate T0
    Links for the day
  13. On The Web, XBox Already a Dying Breed
    Down to about 0.05% on large machines, based on statCounter [...] Microsoft will never publicly admit or say how many billions it lost on the XBox
  14. 2026 a Year of 'Top-Down' Microsoft Layoffs (Management First)
    Stay tuned for what comes next
  15. Your "Likes" Aren't Yours and They're Mostly "Worthless Clicks"
    Social hermits are not popular, irrespective of how many "Facebook friends" or "likes" they get
  16. Waggener Edstrom/Frank Shaw Lied, There Are Definitely Microsoft Layoffs
    Microsoft never issued a formal statement, it made allusions by proxy
  17. Slop Hype Makes Our Core Technology Less Reliable and Far Less Resilient (We Pay for the Catastrophe That Follows)
    Only slop-free projects can be trusted
  18. Going for 1,000 (Days of Uptime)
    universal records are vastly better
  19. Firefox is No-Go in China, Not Even 1% "Market Share" Anymore
    Given Mozilla's utterly rubbish marketing these days (politics over technical aspects), set aside the cheerleading for slop, there's hardly a chance of Mozilla Firefox reaching or exceeding 10% again
  20. Links 21/02/2026: Tensions Over Iran and Illegal Cheeto Tariffs, Presidential Approval Sags
    Links for the day
  21. Links 21/02/2026: "Moving Away From Cloudflare", Many Layoffs or Shutdowns in Games (Including XBox/Microsoft)
    Links for the day
  22. GNU Linux-libre is a Grown-Up Today
    "before that, every distro that wanted to respect its users' freedom had to remove itself all of the binary blobs that were distributed as part of the kernel Linux's so-called sources"
  23. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  24. IRC Proceedings: Friday, February 20, 2026
    IRC logs for Friday, February 20, 2026
  25. Gemini Links 21/02/2026: "The Evil of Action" and Slop Bots Causing Great Harm Online (Not Just the Web)
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

In the US, Apple's Operating Systems Seem to Have Already Outpaced Microsoft's (Linux Also Nearly Catching Up) [original]
Definitely something to stare at and think about
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More
software picks
Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements
Transmission 4.1.1 has been released today, three weeks after the major Transmission 4.1 update, addressing various bugs and also adding a couple of improvements for this popular open-source BitTorrent client.
KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd
KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released today as the February 2026 ISO snapshot for this independent GNU/Linux distribution, which uses Arch Linux’s pacman package manager, and the first release to ship with the Niri Wayland compositor.
 
Some of the latest articles
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux
recently via Invidious
Security Leftovers
Security related news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
BSD and Linux Kernel Space
kernel level stuff
KDE: Krita Has Issues With Wayland, "Building and Using the OMEMO Sync Client"
KDE development news/updates
FSF / Software Freedom: LibreLocal, Music Streaming Setup, and "Made in EU"
Moving to Free/Freedom
"I am starting to prefer being in Linux than being in macOS."
macOS vs GNU/Linux
Porting Super Mario 64 To The Original Nintendo DS and Nintendo Getting Aggressive
Nintendo and GNU/Linux
This Week in GNOME, Rudra, and Boycotting Microsoft GitHub (Slop Hub)
GNOME news
Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and Hacking Workshop for March 2026
Some coding venues/initiatives
Content Management Systems (CMSs): WordPress 7.0 Beta 1, Kiwi TCMS, Bluehost
CMS leftovers
Tumbleweed/OpenSUSE Leftovers/Outline
OpenSUSE picks
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
some of it fluff though
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development with Python and more
Users are ditching Windows for Linux. Here’s why
Google Trends data as of February 2026 reveals that interest in the keyword "How to install Linux" has reached an all-time high
Applications: Ghostty, Diffoscope, and More
software news and raves
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Android Leftovers
ONLYOFFICE Documents Review: A Powerful Free Alternative to Microsoft Office on Android
I waited years for Windows updates to get exciting. Linux did it in six months
I think the last time I felt excited over a Windows update was the Creators Update back in 2017
I tried Mint, Kubuntu, and Debian — here’s what actually matters for Windows refugees
Kubuntu is either brilliant or broken
Ubuntu 26.04 is replacing its classic tools, and I actually prefer the new ones
Ubuntu is a great distro, even for first-time Linux users
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Cache Busting, Letting Go Of The Old Web, and The Dillo Appreciation Post
FOSS and the Web
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Games: Snacktorio, Lexispell, and More
new from GamingOnLinux
This Week in Plasma: 6.6 is Here!
This week we released Plasma 6.6! So far it’s getting great reviews, even on Phoronix
Ubuntu kernel 6.8.0-100-generic has buggy networking
I run roughly two dozen Linux virtual machines
You can control your Linux PC from your Android phone - here's how
There's no limit to the cool things you can do with KDE Connect
"GNU Linux-libre turns 18 tonight" [original]
"before that, every distro that wanted to respect its users' freedom had to remove itself all of the binary blobs that were distributed as part of the kernel Linux's so-called sources"
Some of the latest articles
Learning the Shells [original]
they keep the tanks nice and clean
Microsoft Windows Does Not Dominate Japan Anymore [original]
Can Japan regain true independence by technical means?
The political and personal case for Linux
8% of you oddballs mostly use Linux or (Linux-based) ChromeOS
Maintenance Over, No Downtime/Issues Encountered [original]
We, the community (programmers, sysadmins etc.), do not anticipate any further interruption this month
GNU/Linux Leftovers
KDE and more
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
FOSS and more
LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced LibreOffice 25.8.5 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with various bug fixes.
Desktop/Laptop: Jack Wallen Recommends Thelio, Simon Batt Praises Atomic GNU/Linux Systems
a couple of nice stories
GNU/Linux Applications, BleachBit 5.1.0, fnmatch-regex 0.3.0, and More
Software news/commentary
Games: Steam Machine (GNU/Linux), Easy Anti-Cheat (Rootkit for Linux/Windows), Luxtorpeda
gaming news picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week
Linux news for next release
OpenSUSE Community News
a pair of articles
Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Wallpaper Contest Is Open for Submissions
The Xubuntu team is now organizing a wallpaper contest to celebrate the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) release and also Xubuntu’s 20th anniversary as an official Ubuntu flavor.
Blender 5.1 Beta Enables Hardware Ray-Tracing by Default for AMD GPUs
The Blender Foundation released today the beta version of the upcoming Blender 5.1 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Server/Self-Hosting and Security Leftovers
back-end news
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2040 and More
mostly from Hackaday
Red Hat Leftovers
From Red Hat's official site
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Audiocasts/Shows: JavaFX, Security, BSD, and Ask Noah
4 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Linux is not a Windows substitute: Here's how you should approach it
Linux is flexible
How I found the perfect Linux OS and stopped distro hopping
For almost a year, I was jumping from one Linux distro to the next without ever settling on one for more than a week
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.3, Linux 6.18.13, Linux 6.12.74, Linux 6.6.127, Linux 6.1.164, Linux 5.15.201, and Linux 5.10.251
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.3 kernel
We Look at Debian 13.3 ‘Trixie,’ the Latest From the Crown Jewel of Linux Distros
This week, we’re looking at Debian 13.3, the fourth installment of the “Trixie” series
I found the best Linux server distros for your home lab
These are my four go-to favorites
Why I Contributed to FOSS Force’s ‘Independence 2026’ Fundraiser
Ken Starks once wrote here every week
Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.3 today as the latest stable update to this popular open-source, cross-platform, and free e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: Opus Magnum, RTS 0 A.D., and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Uptime of 800 Days [original]
Will it exceed 1,000?
Why We Write About the The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Delusion [original]
After the weekend we'll write some more about the SRA, sporadically at least
Some of the latest articles