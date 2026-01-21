LibreOffice 26.2 RC2 is available for testing

news

LibreOffice 26.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2026 (check the Release Plan). LibreOffice 26.2 Release Candidate 2 (RC2) brings us closer to the final version, which will be preceded by Release Candidate 3 (RC3). Since the previous release, LibreOffice 26.2 RC1, 137 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 66 issues got fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.