MultiCM Flasher enables parallel programming of Raspberry Pi Compute Modules

The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

BentoIO CMX0 IO-Carrier Board adds low-profile platform for Raspberry Pi CM5

The CMX0 supports both Compute Module 5 Lite and eMMC variants, with a microSD card socket provided for Lite modules. Compute Module 4 is not supported.

ESP32-E22 debuts with tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and dual-mode Bluetooth

ESP32-E22 integrates tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, marking Espressif’s first product to enable operation in the 6 GHz spectrum.

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux [original]

  
We recently noticed that many of our pages, the new pages, receive well over 2,000 requests

 
GNU/Linux Measured at Almost 10% This Year in Nauru, a Pacific Island Settled by Micronesians [original]

  
Windows is said to have sunk to ~7% "market share"

 
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software

  
via WINE

 
Linux 6.19 Delays

  
Linux 6.19 is delayed

 
Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes

  
Opera and more

 
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More

  
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.

 
MX Linux 25.1 Is Out with Dual-Init Support, Debian 13.3 Base, and Linux 6.18 LTS

  
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability for download of MX Linux 25.1 as the first update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
You can publish apps from Manus without Xcode or Android Studio

 
You came through for free software!

  
You really came through this winter for free software

 
What a Linux root user can do - and 8 ways you should absolutely never use it

  
When I first started using Linux

 
I don't install apps on my Linux OS anymore, and I love it

  
I deepened my knowledge of Linux distros by giving an immutable one a try

 
KDE Plasma could get a VR desktop mode on Linux

  
A developer has submitted draft code to the KDE team that could turn the Plasma desktop environment into a fully functional 3D VR interface

 
This is by far the best Linux email client I've used - and I've tested them all

  
I've used a slew of Linux email clients over the years

 
I cracked Hyprland at last - thanks to this Arch-based Linux distro

  
Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community

 
GNU/Linux and Fake Advocacy

  
Linux Phone Apps, Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, and Arduino UNO Q

  
Open Hardware and more

 
LibreOffice 26.2 RC2 is available for testing

  
LibreOffice 26.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2026

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Games: Obey the Insect God, KLETKA, Immortal Boy, Pandemic Express

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and Operating Systems Leftovers

  
OpenSUSE Conferences and OpenSUSE on Tackling Y2K38 Epoch

  
"The Breakaway Moment" and "Gaming GPU Benchmarks on Bazzite"

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web Browsers Commentary and Mozilla Firefox Development

  
Devices, Modding, and GNU/Linux on Boards

  
Red Hat, Fedora, and IBM's Slopfest

  
PostgreSQL Development in 2025 and PostgreSQL-Related New Releases

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Proprietary Windows Bricks Itself, Adds Slop

  
Applications for GNU/Linux and KDE

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Dandelion Void, KDE Plasma VR, Tile Tactics, and More

  
This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk

  
This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google says it's making Android sideloading "high-friction" to better warn users about potential risks

 
Nations Grasp the Importance of Software Freedom [original]

  
For a more meaningful technological transition we ought to emphasise Software Freedom, not focus on brands such as "Linux"

 
Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users

  
Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the More Exposure It'll Get [original]

  
They will always lose because they are on the wrong side of history

 
GNOME: Digital Wellbeing Contract: Conclusion

  
That post covered the initial screen time limits feature, which was implemented in the Parental Controls app, Settings and GNOME Shell

 
Huge Gains for GNU/Linux Thus Far in 2026 [original]

  
GNU/Linux gained about 0.5% in "share" in the past month alone

 
It’s Official: Richard Stallman Will Speak at Georgia Tech on January 23 - FOSS Force

  
This wasn’t the first we’d heard of the event. The first report we saw on this was on Techrights on December 21

 
Today in Techrights

  
Instructionals/Technical Articles on Proxmox and Cron Jobs

  
Raspberry Pi as a Desktop

  
Valnet on Terminal Commands or Programs in GNU/Linux

  
Valnet Articles on Switching From Windows to GNU/Linux

  
Judy Sanhz on Preparing to Move to GNU/Linux

  
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Linux: The Real Operating System

  
By now, I’ve had years of experience on different operating systems

 
Linux distros are now competing on design, and I love it

  
Linux distributions are breaking the mold and setting new standards for beauty and functionality

 
Want to try Linux? Just install Ubuntu or Fedora

  
There are many desktop Linux distributions

 
I paid $48 for this Linux distro to save 48 hours of work—and it was worth it

  
Are you confused about why anyone would pay for Linux when it’s supposed to be free

 
I boosted my old laptop’s life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro

  
Revive an old laptop with Linux

 
Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)

  
GNOME news

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Stable kernels: Linux 5.15.198, and Linux 5.10.248

  
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.198 kernel

 
Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros

  
Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, and This Week in Linux

  
3 new episodes

 
FreeBSD on Old Computers and "Modifying FreeBSD ISO for Dell Servers"

  
Dock for GNOME, Exploitation in GNOME, and Rust-based COSMIC Disappoints

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More

  
Amarok 3.3.2 has been released today as the second minor update to the latest Amarok 3.3 “Far Above the Clouds” series of this open-source music player application designed for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Free Software Definition (FSD) Turns 40 Next Month [original]

  
the FSD is a more formal document and one which like the GNU Manifesto (turned 40 last year) forms the basis of the movement and the system

 
Hard to Hide Inconvenient Facts in the Free Software Community [original]

  
There are many attempts to silence Free software activists and journalists

 
Not All 'Linux' Sites Are Real [original]

  
Of course we don't link to such 'Linux' sites

 
Before Analognowhere There Was Dilbert [original]

  
Analognowhere isn't always humorous; it deals with a difficult topic

 
Richard Stallman Talk at Georgia Tech This Week [original]

  
The message of RMS is more important than ever before

 
Android Leftovers

  
You can use an old Android phone as a media server

 
Your modern Linux desktop is too busy: Why I went back to basics with MATE

  
Tired of desktop environments (DEs) that keep “improving” things that already worked perfectly

 
Mageia Harkens Back to the Glory Days of Mandrake Linux

  
Mageia is a modern distribution with all the modern bells and whistles

 
New Releases, Gentoo, and GNU/Linux on Mobile

  
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display

  
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.

 
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release

  
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: The new Chimera Linux installer

  
A little over a year ago I wrote a review of Chimera Linux

 
statCounter Sees GNU/Linux Rising to 6% in North Macedonia [original]

  
That's a good start for 2026

 
Mainstream Media Obstructs Adoption of GNU/Linux [original]

  
Even if 5% of more of the world's computer users adopt Free software (it's a lot higher if one counts people who use Free software on top of MacOS and Windows), the media won't care

 
Making This Site Faster [original]

  
his site is simple enough and does not contain JavaScript

 
Improving the Sites Some More [original]

  
We wish to make the sites more pleasant to use

 
'Make Tech Easier' Says GNU/Linux is Great for Desktop/Laptop (But  Not for Everybody), Fresh Editor Covered Also

  
Today in Techrights

  
