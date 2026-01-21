Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

sqlfmt is fast. Forget about formatting your code, and spend your time on business logic instead. sqlfmt processes hundreds of files per second and only operates on files that have changed since the last run.

sqlfmt works with Jinja. It formats the code that users look at, and therefore doesn’t need to know anything about what happens after the templates are rendered.

sqlfmt integrates with your workflow. As a CLI written in Python, it’s easy to install locally on any OS and run in CI. Plays well with dbt, pre-commit, SQLFluff, VSCode, and GitHub Actions. sqlfmt powers the dbt Cloud IDE’s Format button.

This is free and open source software.