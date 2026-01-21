Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Teabag - manage AppImage files - LinuxLinks
Teabag is a Terminal User Interface (TUI) application built with Bubble Tea to manage AppImage files.
It moves AppImages to a centralized directory and creates desktop entries for easy access through your application launcher.
This is free and open source software.
postcss-bem-linter - BEM linter for PostCSS - LinuxLinks
postcss-bem-linter is a PostCSS plugin to lint BEM-style CSS.
BEM-style describes CSS that follows a more-or-less strict set of conventions determining what selectors can be used. Typically, these conventions require that classes begin with the name of the component (or “block”) that contains them, and that all characters after the component name follow a specified pattern. Original BEM methodology refers to “blocks”, “elements”, and “modifiers”; SUIT refers to “components”, “descendants”, and “modifiers”. You might have your own terms for similar concepts.
This is free and open source software.
sqlfmt - SQL formatter - LinuxLinks
sqlfmt is fast. Forget about formatting your code, and spend your time on business logic instead. sqlfmt processes hundreds of files per second and only operates on files that have changed since the last run.
sqlfmt works with Jinja. It formats the code that users look at, and therefore doesn’t need to know anything about what happens after the templates are rendered.
sqlfmt integrates with your workflow. As a CLI written in Python, it’s easy to install locally on any OS and run in CI. Plays well with dbt, pre-commit, SQLFluff, VSCode, and GitHub Actions. sqlfmt powers the dbt Cloud IDE’s Format button.
This is free and open source software.
Lemurs - TUI display/login manager - LinuxLinks
Lemurs is a Terminal User Interface (TUI) Display/Login Managers written in Rust that works on most Linux and BSD distributions. It can work both with or without SystemD.
This project creates a small, robust and yet customizable Login Manager which can serve as the front-end to your TTY, X11 or Wayland sessions. Lemurs uses Pluggable Authentication Modules (PAM) as its method of authentication.
This is free and open source software.
beekeeper-qt - deduplicate redundant data - LinuxLinks
beekeeper-qt lets you free up disk space by removing redundant block-level data, both inside files and across multiple files.
This is done by compression and deduplication techniques which are discussed more in deep down below. This is a simple graphical interface to configure and run it without hassle.
This is free and open source software.
Volare - Wayland compositor - LinuxLinks
Volare is a tabbed, tiling Wayland compositor.
This means, compared to other tiling compositors, volare is more static: new windows will show up as tabs in the current frame instead of rearranging the screen layout.
This project is in its bootstrap phase: it should be basically functional, but is still poorly documented
This is free and open source software.
Realm - simple relay server - LinuxLinks
Realm is a simple, high performance relay server.
This is free and open source software.
RevLix - data recovery tool - LinuxLinks
RevLix is a data recovery tool developed to recover deleted files on Linux systems. This program uses the PhotoRec infrastructure and provides a graphical user interface (GUI) for PhotoRec.
This is free and open source software.
ETR - ECMP traceroute - LinuxLinks
ETR is a MTR-like tool for discovering and analyzing ECMP (Equal-Cost Multi-Path) network routes.
ETR discovers multiple network paths by running parallel traceroute probes with different source ports, causing routers to select different ECMP routes. Each probe maintains a consistent 5-tuple (src IP, src port, dst IP, dst port, protocol) to repeatedly test the same path.
This is free and open source software.
Transistor - GUI internet radio player - LinuxLinks
So, what makes internet radio so appealing? For starters, there are no sign-up or subscription fees, making it accessible to everyone. You can tune into a vast array of stations from around the globe. Whether you’re a fan of classical music, pop, folk, or even news and talk shows, there’s something for everyone, no matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection. Internet radio covers every format you’d find on traditional broadcast stations, providing endless listening options.
Transistor is a GUI internet radio player for Linux. It’s free and open source software.
aria2tui - download manager - LinuxLinks
aria2TUI is a download management tool. It acts as a TUI client for the aria2c download utility, facilitating bulk downloading, torrenting, queue control, the fine-tuning of download options (e.g., piece length, user-agent, max speed, etc.), downloading via proxy, and much more.
This is free and open source software.
mokii - ls replacement - LinuxLinks
Mokii is a modern file listing utility that levels up your ls game. It brings Unicode icons, color coding, sorting options, and git integration to the terminal. Inspired by eza and exa, built with C++23 for speed and style.
This is free and open source software.
ttl - modern traceroute - LinuxLinks
ttl is a network diagnostic tool that goes beyond traceroute: MTU discovery, NAT detection, route flap alerts, IX identification, and more.
This is free and open source software.
disktui - TUI for disk management and partitioning - LinuxLinks
disktui is a TUI for disk management and partitioning.
This is free and open source software.