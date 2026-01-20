Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

MX Linux 25.1 Is Out with Dual-Init Support, Debian 13.3 Base, and Linux 6.18 LTS

After a quick, one-week beta testing phase, MX Linux 25.1 is now available for download based on the latest Debian 13.3 “Trixie” operating system and featuring the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and Linux 6.18 LTS on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.

Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros

Mozilla already provided a DEB binary package for Debian-based systems, so they’re now offering the same native package installation of Firefox for RPM-based systems, making it a lot easier for users of RPM-based distributions to update their Firefox installations to the latest version on the day of the release.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 18th, 2026

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated.

Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More

Coming more than five months after Amarok 3.3.1, the Amarok 3.3.2 release introduces the ability to show the “added to collection” time in the tag dialog when available and adds support for opening items in the playlist with a single click and adding them to the playlist in the collection browser with a double click.

LinuxGizmos.com

MultiCM Flasher enables parallel programming of Raspberry Pi Compute Modules

The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

BentoIO CMX0 IO-Carrier Board adds low-profile platform for Raspberry Pi CM5

The CMX0 supports both Compute Module 5 Lite and eMMC variants, with a microSD card socket provided for Lite modules. Compute Module 4 is not supported.

ESP32-E22 debuts with tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and dual-mode Bluetooth

ESP32-E22 integrates tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, marking Espressif’s first product to enable operation in the 6 GHz spectrum.

Zen 5 x86 Bedrock RAI300 delivers 50 TOPS AI in fanless IPC

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

Axiomtek Previews Jetson Thor T5000/T4000 Developer Kit for Robotics Systems

The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk

  
This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6

 
Nations Grasp the Importance of Software Freedom [original]

  
For a more meaningful technological transition we ought to emphasise Software Freedom, not focus on brands such as "Linux"

 
The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the More Exposure It'll Get [original]

  
They will always lose because they are on the wrong side of history

 
Huge Gains for GNU/Linux Thus Far in 2026 [original]

  
GNU/Linux gained about 0.5% in "share" in the past month alone

 
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)

  
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software

  
Free Software Definition (FSD) Turns 40 Next Month [original]

  
the FSD is a more formal document and one which like the GNU Manifesto (turned 40 last year) forms the basis of the movement and the system

 
Not All 'Linux' Sites Are Real [original]

  
Of course we don't link to such 'Linux' sites

 
Richard Stallman Talk at Georgia Tech This Week [original]

  
The message of RMS is more important than ever before


  
 


 
Games: Dandelion Void, KDE Plasma VR, Tile Tactics, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Google says it's making Android sideloading "high-friction" to better warn users about potential risks

 
Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users

  
Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
GNOME: Digital Wellbeing Contract: Conclusion

  
That post covered the initial screen time limits feature, which was implemented in the Parental Controls app, Settings and GNOME Shell

 
It’s Official: Richard Stallman Will Speak at Georgia Tech on January 23 - FOSS Force

  
This wasn’t the first we’d heard of the event. The first report we saw on this was on Techrights on December 21

 
Today in Techrights

  
Instructionals/Technical Articles on Proxmox and Cron Jobs

  
Raspberry Pi as a Desktop

  
Valnet on Terminal Commands or Programs in GNU/Linux

  
Valnet Articles on Switching From Windows to GNU/Linux

  
Judy Sanhz on Preparing to Move to GNU/Linux

  
Linux: The Real Operating System

  
By now, I’ve had years of experience on different operating systems

 
Linux distros are now competing on design, and I love it

  
Linux distributions are breaking the mold and setting new standards for beauty and functionality

 
Want to try Linux? Just install Ubuntu or Fedora

  
There are many desktop Linux distributions

 
I paid $48 for this Linux distro to save 48 hours of work—and it was worth it

  
Are you confused about why anyone would pay for Linux when it’s supposed to be free

 
I boosted my old laptop’s life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro

  
Revive an old laptop with Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Stable kernels: Linux 5.15.198, and Linux 5.10.248

  
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.198 kernel

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, and This Week in Linux

  
FreeBSD on Old Computers and "Modifying FreeBSD ISO for Dell Servers"

  
Dock for GNOME, Exploitation in GNOME, and Rust-based COSMIC Disappoints

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Linux 6.19 Delays

  
Linux 6.19 is delayed

 
Hard to Hide Inconvenient Facts in the Free Software Community [original]

  
There are many attempts to silence Free software activists and journalists

 
Before Analognowhere There Was Dilbert [original]

  
Analognowhere isn't always humorous; it deals with a difficult topic

 
Android Leftovers

  
You can use an old Android phone as a media server

 
Your modern Linux desktop is too busy: Why I went back to basics with MATE

  
Tired of desktop environments (DEs) that keep “improving” things that already worked perfectly

 
Mageia Harkens Back to the Glory Days of Mandrake Linux

  
Mageia is a modern distribution with all the modern bells and whistles

 
New Releases, Gentoo, and GNU/Linux on Mobile

  
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display

  
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.

 
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release

  
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: The new Chimera Linux installer

  
A little over a year ago I wrote a review of Chimera Linux

 
Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes

  
statCounter Sees GNU/Linux Rising to 6% in North Macedonia [original]

  
That's a good start for 2026

 
Mainstream Media Obstructs Adoption of GNU/Linux [original]

  
Even if 5% of more of the world's computer users adopt Free software (it's a lot higher if one counts people who use Free software on top of MacOS and Windows), the media won't care

 
Making This Site Faster [original]

  
his site is simple enough and does not contain JavaScript

 
Improving the Sites Some More [original]

  
We wish to make the sites more pleasant to use

 
'Make Tech Easier' Says GNU/Linux is Great for Desktop/Laptop (But  Not for Everybody), Fresh Editor Covered Also

  
Today in Techrights

  
In Equatorial Guinea, GNU/Linux Measured at 5%, Windows Down to 5% Among All Devices (Android Dominates) [original]

  
5% of 2 million (assuming all use a computer) is still 100,000 people

 
Recent GNU/Linux Videos

  
today's leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Events, Web, and Open Access

  
Wireshark 4.6.3 Released

  
Open Hardware/Modding/3D Printing Leftovers

  
Games: Harpoom, Proton Experimental, and Slop Crackdown

  
today's howtos

  
Managing GNU/Linux Packages, Shotcut 26.1 Beta is Available

  
Collaborative project to document AI-contaminated FOSS

  
The splendidly-named "OpenSlopware" was, for a short time, a list of open source projects using LLM bots. Due to harassment, it's gone, but forks of it live on

 
Programming Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux in Micronesia Measured at 5% [original]

  
Micronesia is small, so one might expect the curves to be bumpy

 
I replaced my Windows workflow with Linux Mint and it was easier than I imagined

  
Linux Mint has a reputation for being the distro most enthusiasts recommend to Windows users who want to try Linux

 
You don’t need a gaming distro — these Linux tweaks matter more

  
But that’s the beauty of Linux

 
I tried a lightweight Linux distro you’ve never heard of — and it’s perfect

  
So I tried a distro I'd never used before: Bodhi Linux

 
Immutable Linux desktops finally cured my upgrade anxiety

  
Fortunately, Linux users have a lot of tools in their arsenal to deal with this

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor

  
Software support includes Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu and Debian

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.6, Linux 6.12.66, Linux 6.6.121, and Linux 6.1.161

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.6 kernel

 
22 Years of Championing Software Freedom [original]

  
perhaps we'll find a way to embody the sentiment of freedom

 
Linuxiac Digests Other Sites' Work, Then Gets Rewarded by Google [original]

  
Even if Google is aware that there is slop there, it's hard to believe that Google will mind

 
Not Limited to One Protocol [original]

  
In Geminispace surveys, the growth in adoption of Gemini Protocol can be demonstrated numerically

 
Today in Techrights

  
