news
Free and Open Source Software
-
pacsea - Pacman and AUR utility - LinuxLinks
Pacsea is a TUI application for browsing and installing Arch and AUR packages. It includes an integrated Arch news and advisory feed and supports keyboard-first navigation.
Browse Arch news, security advisories, package updates, and AUR comments in a unified feed. Filter by source, search with history, bookmark important items, and track read/unread status. All content is cached for offline access and automatically updated in the background.
This is free and open source software.
Cobra - library for creating powerful modern CLI applications - LinuxLinks
Cobra is a library for creating powerful modern CLI applications.
Cobra is used in many Go projects such as Kubernetes, Hugo, and GitHub CLI to name a few.
This is free and open source software.
UnCSS - removes unused CSS from stylesheets - LinuxLinks
UnCSS is a tool that removes unused CSS from your stylesheets. It works across multiple files and supports Javascript-injected CSS.
The process by which UnCSS removes the unused rules is as follows:
The HTML files are loaded by jsdom and JavaScript is executed. All the stylesheets are parsed by PostCSS. document.querySelector filters out selectors that are not found in the HTML files. The remaining rules are converted back to CSS.
This is free and open source software.
Beartype - static type checking - LinuxLinks
Beartype is a pure-Python PEP-compliant near-real-time hybrid runtime-static third-generation type-checker emphasizing efficiency, usability, unsubstantiated jargon we just made up, and thrilling puns.
Beartype enforces type hints across your entire app in two lines of runtime code with no runtime overhead. If seeing is believing, prepare to do both those things.
This is free and open source software.
vcs2l - fork of vcstool - LinuxLinks
vcs2l is a fork of vcstool which is a version control system (VCS) tool, designed to make working with multiple repositories easier.
The fork is created to continue the development of vcstool, as it is no longer actively maintained.
The commands provided by vcs2l have the same naming structure as the original fork, so it can be used as a drop-in replacement. Therefore, the repository is renamed to vcs2l while maintaining the command names to vcstool to ensure compatibility with existing scripts and workflows.