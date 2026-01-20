Pacsea is a TUI application for browsing and installing Arch and AUR packages. It includes an integrated Arch news and advisory feed and supports keyboard-first navigation.

Browse Arch news, security advisories, package updates, and AUR comments in a unified feed. Filter by source, search with history, bookmark important items, and track read/unread status. All content is cached for offline access and automatically updated in the background.

This is free and open source software.