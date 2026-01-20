news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 20, 2026



Quoting: Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users —

Mozilla has officially introduced a dedicated .rpm package for Firefox Nightly, making it simpler for users on RPM-based Linux distributions like Fedora and openSUSE to install and keep the browser updated. Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily.

Switching to Mozilla's official RPM repository lets you install and update Firefox Nightly just like any standard application, using your preferred package manager. For anyone who has struggled with manual installations or compiling software, this is a very welcome change. It means you no longer have to jump through hoops just to get the latest preview builds running on your system.

This official integration comes with important performance and security advantages that you simply wouldn't get with other installation methods. Since these packages come directly from Mozilla, they arrive pre-optimized and hardened. You get the full suite of security flags and compiler tweaks that might be missing from community builds.