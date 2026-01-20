GNOME: Digital Wellbeing Contract: Conclusion

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 20, 2026



Quoting: Digital Wellbeing Contract: Conclusion – Ignacy Kuchciński's Blog —

A lot of progress has been made since my last Digital Wellbeing update two months ago. That post covered the initial screen time limits feature, which was implemented in the Parental Controls app, Settings and GNOME Shell. There’s a screen recording in the post, created with the help of a custom GNOME OS image, in case you’re interested.

After implementing the major framework for the rest of the code in GNOME Shell, we added the mechanism in the lock screen to prevent children from unlocking when the screen time limit is up. Parents are now also able to extend the session limit temporarily, so that the child can use the computer until the rest of the day.