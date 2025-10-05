news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2025



Quoting: Introducing KRetro: a Libretro game emulator from KDE! (Alpha Release) – Seshan.xyz Blog —

You may have heard of RetroArch, a popular and famously portable retro game emulator frontend with a console-style UI. One of the important innovations from RetroArch is libretro, a standard API that can adapt the many numbers of independent game console emulators to a single program. This is what allows RetroArch to support a vast number of systems without needing to build support for each bespoke emulator into the frontend itself.

A libretro “core” is simply a .so/.dylib/.dll dynamic library file that packages an emulator (or an independent game), and can be loaded into any application that can consume it using the libretro.h C API specification.

Through the libretro API, cores are adapted to the native Qt interface of KRetro (for example, pixels are drawn onto a QImage, audio is rendered out using Qt Multimedia, and reading keyboard events is handled by the QML engine).