The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.
The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.
Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.
Oct 05, 2025
Where Tux Machines 'Lives'
- We deem this scenery motivational and inspiring
- Wine 10.16
- The Wine development release 10.16 is now available
Don't Use YouTube, Use inv.nadeko.net Instead (to Access YouTube Videos Without All the Nasty Parts of YouTube)
- Google does not want alternatives to exist
Agate (or AGate) is 5 This Year, It's Running Our Gemini Capsule
- The number of capsules that use Agate is unknown, but many capsules exist
FSF's Anniversary Party Will Hopefully be Uploaded to PeerTube
- so that people who missed the anniversary can "catch up"
IBM is Changing Fedora and Red Hat for the Worse
- The culture of the original Red Hat is going away
Tux Machines Loves Software Freedom
- If Software Freedom is the goal, then we must focus on how to get there
- FSF turns forty with a groundbreaking new project and a new president
- The day began with a conversation between board members Christina Haralanova, Geoffrey Knauth, Gerald J. Sussman, Ian Kelling, and Richard M. Stallman, who discussed the FSF's mission and their vision for the FSF's future
- openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
- The openSUSE project announced today the release of openSUSE Leap 16 as a major update to this long-term supported, traditional, and full-featured openSUSE version derived from the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16 operating system series.
- Raspberry Pi 500+ Launches as the Ultimate All-In-One PC Based on Raspberry Pi 5
- The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the Raspberry Pi 500+ as the next generation of their all-in-one Raspberry Pi desktop computer, built on top of the Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
Stormy Days, Strong Spirit, Maybe Site Search Next Year
- a month from now the sister site has a birthday
Microsoft Still Soul-Searching for a Search Future
- Microsoft will continue to be very small in that segment, where it likely loses a lot of money
The Gemini Capsule gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org/ and tuxmachines.org (HTTP/S) Both Growing
- I've just taken a quick look at the log files
-
- I have used dozens of Android smartphones but these Pixel features still amaze me to date
Free Software Foundation at 40 (FSF40) Hackathon Starts in 1.5 Months
- It's possible that the FSF will manage to raise some money for these activities
- Vicinae is basically Raycast for Linux, and it's (almost) everything I wanted
- Linux, replicating its UI and many of its features
- 4 Linux kernel tweaks I made that actually improved performance
- If you want something that offers stability, flexibility, and performance, you'll want to consider a Linux distribution
- A Mac-like experience on Linux
- In 2016, after being a Mac guy for 23 years, I took the plunge and made a full-time switch to Linux
- 40 Years of Freedom
- let's travel back to the late 1970s and early 1980
- I replaced WSL with a full Linux VM, and here’s why it’s actually better
- It's pretty seamless with VMs
- You can turn any sketchy PC into a private one with a single USB
- Turn any computer into a secure system
Microsoft's XBox is Practically Dead Already
- Expect a silent and gradual shutdown of various things associated with XBox
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Apache and Brave
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Operating Systems: GNU Guix, NixOS on Raspberry Pi 4, and More
Linux App Release Roundup, Best Ubuntu Time Tracking Software, and More
- today's howtos
- Unyo – anime streaming and manga reader
- Unyo is a desktop application (inspired from Dantotsu) where you can watch and read your favourite animes and mangas
- An Update on our NGI Zero Core Funded Work
- A few months ago, we announced that LabPlot had received funding from the NGI Zero Core fund
- August/September in KDE Itinerary
- In the past two months since the last update KDE Itinerary got the ability to use the current location as a starting point for journey searches
- Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)
- Cinnamon Desktop Gets Improved Support for Keyboard Layouts and Input Methods
- Work has started on the next major update to the Cinnamon desktop environment, possibly Cinnamon 6.6, which brings improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods and a new application menu.
- This Week in Plasma: 6.5 beta 2
- This week we released the second beta of Plasma 6.5, and there are a lot of fixes in it
- This Week in GNOME: #219 Deciphering Hieroglyphs
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 26 to October 03
- GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-03
- It’s a wet and windy October afternoon here in the UK, and it’s time for another GNOME Foundation update
- FSF confirms Ian Kelling as its new president
- The Free Software Foundation (FSF) announced today that Ian Kelling
Games: Proton Hotfix, Utopia Must Fall, and More
Days After FSF Turns 40 RMS Will Speak in Haaga-Helia University in Pasila, Helsinki, Finland
- "Free software, Crucial for Freedom in a Digital World"
Our Next Anniversary
- the number of GNU/Linux users grows
- Raspberry Pi OS Based on Debian 13 Now Available for Download
- Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian 13 “Trixie” is now available to download
- NVIDIA 580.95.05 Driver Adds Support for YCbCr 4:2:2 Display Modes over HDMI FRL
- NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 580.95.05 graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems as the second update to the latest NVIDIA 580 series.
- KDE Plasma 6.5 Beta Release
- Some important features and changes included in 6.5 beta are highlighted on KDE community wiki page
- This Android tablet with 8 speakers is your new ultimate entertainment hub
- Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for DualSense Controllers on Linux
- Valve released a new stable Steam Client update today for all supported platforms that improves support for DualSense controllers on Linux systems and brings various other changes.
- Korai – manga reader
- Open-Source Model Near Breaking Point Despite Trillions in Value
- Software industry experts within major open-source foundations say the current system is unsustainable
Games: Godot 4.5.1 RC 1, Dwarf Fortress, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, and More
- Immich Reaches First-Ever Stable Release with Version 2.0
- After nearly four years of development with 271 updates
- Why the (Old) GNOME Screenshot App Doesn’t Work in GNOME 49
- Apropos of nothing, but as someone who habitually uses the old desktop GNOME Screenshot app on Ubuntu
- ElementaryOS 8.0.2: Not a Grand Slam, but a Solid Base Hit
- Although downloading the distro might feel like a confrontation with an overzealous panhandler
- The solution to deadlines is usually “cut scope”
- Deadlines come for all of us, even in open source projects
- Ubuntu Touch mobile Linux distro is now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Touch is a mobile operating system designed to run on smartphones
- Independent Distro KaOS Linux 2025.09 Arrives with Linux 6.16, KDE Gear 25.08
- KaOS Linux 2025.09 has been released as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and using Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
- NeptuneOS 9.0 “Maja” Released
- release of NeptuneOS 9.0, codename “Maja”
