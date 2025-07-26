news

Quoting: FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop —

The latest status report from the project to improve FreeBSD's support for running on laptops mentions several significant enhancements looming for this previously more server-oriented OS. These include better Wi-Fi – including support for faster standards – and better power management. The one that's catching people's attention, though, is a more visible addition: the option to configure a GUI directly from the installation program.

We reported on the fresh investment in FreeBSD last September. The investment is going into the FreeBSD Foundation's Laptop Support and Usability Project, and it's starting to bear fruit.

The mid-2025 report mentions several specific areas where the operating system's tech is receiving upgrades. Various graphics drivers have been been imported into FreeBSD's drm-kmod from Linux kernel 6.7 and kernel 6.8, which brings support for Intel's 2023 "Meteor Lake" GPUs among others. The drm-kmod module is a core part of the FreeBSD graphics subsystem which enables it to run Linux Direct Rendering Manager drivers, so along with drm-kmod itself, FreeBSD users also need to install the matching firmware files containing the Linux drivers.