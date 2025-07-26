news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2025



Quoting: Mirroring Protesilaos' videos to Internet Archive - bandali —

I enjoy reading and watching the writings and videos that Protesilaos publishes on his website, with his work ranging from philosophy and various life issues to GNU Emacs and programming. Currently, Prot uploads his videos to YouTube and embeds them on his website. YouTube, diligently working their way down the spiral of enshittification, have been making it increasingly difficult to watch the videos without using their nonfree JavaScript interface or their nonfree mobile applications. This got me thinking about mirroring Prot’s videos to the Internet Archive to make them more easily accessible in freedom.

To mirror all of Prot’s videos to the Internet Archive is a nontrivial task: as of the time of this writing, there are a total of 298 videos uploaded to Prot’s YouTube channel. Thankfully, Prot makes publicly available the git repository containing the sources used to build his website, and we have several excellent tools at our disposal to help extract the information we need and carry this out.