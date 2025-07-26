Why I'm Hopping Linux Distros to openSUSE This Weekend

news

I've had Garuda installed for several months now, and during that time I've loaded up my file system with mountains of packages for testing, plus a bevy of virtual machines. To be honest about my poor software hygiene, I rarely remember to uninstall something when I'm through with it, even if I only needed it for a few seconds. That's especially the case with command line software, which doesn't appear as an icon in my desktop or application launcher. Given enough time, I also forget what packages were installed by me on a whim and which ones are system-critical. All cruft builds up, and eventually it easier to nuke it than to try to reverse-engineer a clean and lean operating system.

So the time has come for a nuking. I'm not unhappy with Garuda Linux; I'd be mostly satisfied with just downloading the latest ISO and starting anew with it. Unfortunately, Linux distro FOMO has gotten the best of me, though, and I can't help but wonder what else is out there.