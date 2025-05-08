news
Databases: PGDay, Neo4j, and More
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Swiss PGDay 2025: Schedule Published
We are pleased to announce that the schedule for the Swiss PGDay 2025 has been released. The conference will take place on Thursday, 26 June and Friday, 27 June 2025 at the OST Eastern Switzerland University of Applied Sciences, Campus Rapperswil (near Zurich).
-
The Register UK ☛ NASA jettisons Neo4j database for Memgraph citing costs
Memgraph uses the same Cypher query language as Neo4j. However, it is written in C++ and integrates better with Python than Neo4j, which uses Java to build applications.
-
The New Stack ☛ To SQL or Not To SQL: That Is Not the Question
However, unlike SQL, document store APIs are not standardized and remain vendor specific. Efforts to define a common standard are underway but are still in the early stages.
-
[Old] Richard S Sutton ☛ The Bitter Lesson
The biggest lesson that can be read from 70 years of AI research is that general methods that leverage computation are ultimately the most effective, and by a large margin. The ultimate reason for this is Moore's law, or rather its generalization of continued exponentially falling cost per unit of computation. Most AI research has been conducted as if the computation available to the agent were constant (in which case leveraging human knowledge would be one of the only ways to improve performance) but, over a slightly longer time than a typical research project, massively more computation inevitably becomes available. Seeking an improvement that makes a difference in the shorter term, researchers seek to leverage their human knowledge of the domain, but the only thing that matters in the long run is the leveraging of computation. These two need not run counter to each other, but in practice they tend to. Time spent on one is time not spent on the other. There are psychological commitments to investment in one approach or the other. And the human-knowledge approach tends to complicate methods in ways that make them less suited to taking advantage of general methods leveraging computation. There were many examples of AI researchers' belated learning of this bitter lesson, and it is instructive to review some of the most prominent.