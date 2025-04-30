news
today's howtos
-
How to install and remove software on Linux
If you’re new to Linux, one of the first issues you’ve likely had is installing software. The good thing about Linux is that you get a powerful tool at your disposal, the package manager.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on Fedora 42
Kdenlive stands as one of the most powerful open-source video editing solutions available for GNU/Linux users today. If you’re running Fedora 42 and need professional-grade video editing capabilities, Kdenlive delivers a comprehensive set of tools that rival commercial alternatives.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gopeed on Fedora 42
Fedora users looking for an efficient and feature-rich download manager will find Gopeed to be an excellent choice. This modern, cross-platform download manager offers impressive capabilities for handling various download protocols while maintaining a sleek interface.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install proprietary trap AWS CLI on Fedora 42
Managing your proprietary trap AWS infrastructure from the command line offers efficiency and automation capabilities that graphical interfaces simply can’t match. For Fedora 42 users, installing the proprietary trap AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) provides a powerful way to interact with Amazon Web Services directly from your terminal.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SeaMonkey on Linux Mint 22
SeaMonkey stands as a versatile all-in-one internet suite that brings together multiple essential tools under one integrated platform. Built on Mozilla’s trusted technology, this powerful application combines a web browser, email client, IRC chat, HTML editor, and developer tools into a single cohesive package.
-
ID Root ☛ What is Zypper Package Manager
Zypper Package Manager simplifies GNU/Linux software maintenance with powerful commands. Enhance your system administration. Zypper stands as the backbone of package management in SUSE Linux-based distributions, offering administrators and users a powerful tool for software maintenance.
-
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to remove a server on VULTR via API
When it comes to deleting a server on VULTR via api, VULTR requires you to send a DELETE request to the instance id endpoint. By sending the DELETE request you are able to delete any server instantly.