news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2025



Quoting: Steam Client Update Fixes DLC Recognition —

Valve has just rolled out a fresh update (the second for this month) for the Steam client, which will be automatically downloaded for users, smoothing over several nagging quirks and boosting overall stability.

The headline fix ensures that installed DLC (Downloadable Content) is correctly recognized by the games that rely on it. Previously, some titles failed to find paid add-ons—even when those files were sitting on the drive—forcing gamers to jump through re-install hoops or verify files more than once.

Plus, the update removes a common stumbling block that could pull players out of the moment by tidying up that backend handshake.