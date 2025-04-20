news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Russell Graves ☛ N-Up PDF Printing for Prison Mail
Quite a bit of the complicated work (calculating a bounding box and figuring out the scaling) is actually automated in the tool called pdfxup. From the description: [...]
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Rlang ☛ Exploring `RSQLite` With `DBI`: A Note To Myself
After our last blog, my friend Alec Wong suggested that I switch storing data from CSV files to SQLite when building Plumber API. I had no idea that CSV files can get corrupted when multiple users hit the API at the same time! SQLite handles this automatically and lets you validate your data without needing to set up any complicated server stuff. It’s actually pretty straightforward, here is a note to myself of some simple and frequent functions.
GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ unifont @ Savannah: Unifont 16.0.03 Released
19 April 2025 Unifont 16.0.03 is now available. This is a minor release with many glyph improvements. See the ChangeLog file for details.
Programming/Development
Remy Van Elst ☛ Leaf Node Monitoring v2025.01 released with Import/Export and Connectivity Check
I'm pleased to announce the next version of Leaf Node Monitoring, the simple and easy to use open source site and server monitoring tool. This update adds two features users have requested, plus a couple of small but useful fixes. This post goes over everything that is new in this release.
