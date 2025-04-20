news
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update
-
Kev Quirk ☛ Initial Thoughts of the Framework 13
I received my shiny new Framework 13 today, so I wanted to share some of my initial thoughts on the device.
I'm going to keep this deliberately brief as I'm planning to write something more in-depth as I get more time on the device. This is merely a bulleted list of my initial thoughts, having only used it for a few hours.
Some of these opinions will probably change as I use the device more.
-
CNX Software ☛ CM5-DUAL-ETH-MINI-BOX is a dual gigabit Ethernet router box for the Raspberry Pi CM5
Waveshare CM5-DUAL-ETH-MINI-BOX is a dual gigabit Ethernet router box designed for the Raspberry Pi CM5. It offers a familiar design with a metal enclosure that looks suspiciously similar to FriendlyELEC’s family of NanoPi routers powered by Rockchip processors, such as the NanoPi R2S Plus or NanoPi R3S. The router also features a microSD card slot to boot the OS on the Raspberry Pi CM5 Lite, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB Type-C port for power and eMMC flash programming, power and boot buttons, and a 40-pin GPIO header accessible without opening the case (after lifting a cover).
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2025-04-13 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (15/2025): Boot your phone from USB