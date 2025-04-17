news
My experience in the Debian LTS and ELTS projects
Last year, I decided to start participating in the Debian LTS and ELTS projects. It was a great opportunity to engage in something new within the Debian community. I had been following these projects for many years, observing their evolution and how they gained traction both within the ecosystem and across the industry.
I was curious to explore how contributors were working internally — especially how they managed security patching and remediation for older software. I’ve always felt this was a particularly challenging area, and I was fortunate to experience it firsthand.
As of April 2025, the Debian LTS project was primarily focused on providing security maintenance for Debian 11 Bullseye. Meanwhile, the Debian ELTS project was targeting Debian 8 Jessie, Debian 9 Stretch, and Debian 10 Buster.