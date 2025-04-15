news
today's howtos
-
How to install Linux Mint 22.1 on a MacBook Air
This tutorial is a guide on how to install GNU/Linux Mint 22.1 (Xia) on a MacBook Air and then configure the Broadcom wireless network card to work after installation. These steps should also work on Linux Mint 22 (Wilma) and future releases of Linux Mint 22 line of Linux Mint.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Gimp on Linux Mint
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Gimp on Linux Mint.
Gimp is a free and open source image editor, that you can use to edit or modify your images on Linux Mint, but not only.
-
Own HowTo ☛ 10 linux tail commands you should know
tailis a command in GNU/Linux that you can use to read the content of the file, tail by default shows the last 10 lines of the file.
In this tutorial, you will learn 10 linux tail commands.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Fixing 'Enter passphrase for key' Issue With SSH
Entering the account password for SSH key is a pain. Here's how to fix it.
-
Installing Gnome Tweaks in Ubuntu 24.04 GNU/Linux to Customize it
Ubuntu 24.04 Noble Numbat (released in April 2024) continues the tradition of being user-friendly while allowing deep customization for those willing to dig a little deeper.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Detect Bad Sectors or Bad Blocks on Linux Hard Drives
As more bad sectors build up, they can seriously impact your storage device’s performance, reduce its capacity, or even lead to complete hardware failure.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Delete All Files in a Folder Except Certain Extensions
In this article, we will show you how to delete files in a directory, excluding certain file extensions or types, using the rm, find, and globignore commands.