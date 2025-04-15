BleachBit 4.9.2, Istio 1.24.5 and 1.25.2 Released

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

The Metis Compute Board is a compact single-board computer designed for AI applications requiring high computational performance at the edge. Built around the ARM-based RK3588 processor, it integrates the Metis AIPU for AI acceleration and features up to 16 GB of RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and GPIO support.

Armbian has expanded its support for cloud infrastructure with a new line of dedicated cloud images designed for generic x86 and aarch64 platforms. These images are tailored for performance, efficiency, and streamlined deployment in virtualized and cloud-native environments.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Manjaro 25.0 ships with the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environments, Btrfs as the default file system (with automatic snapshots) for new installations instead of EXT4, which is still supported alongside XFS and F2FS filesystems in the Calamares graphical installer.

User visible changes in T2 Linux SDE 25.4 include the port of the latest AMD ROCm to 64-bit RISC-V and ARM64 (AArch64) architectures for HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI, latest KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce desktop environments, web installer sys-root / container bootstrap support, OpenCL by default, as well as Rust and QEMU support for SPARC64/32.

Collabora unveiled PanVK about four years ago as a Vulkan alternative to their Panfrost OpenGL driver for ARM Mali Bifrost and Midgard GPUs, also delivered through the well-known Mesa graphics stack on Linux-based operating systems.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.4.2 include extra checks for MIDI to avoid 100% CPU usage on older kernels, support for using header metadata by default in the videoadapter plugin, improved pw-cat verbose sndfile format debug, improved handling of set_format results from v4l2, and the addition of the missing –channel-map long option for pw-loopback.

Coming three months after MX Linux 23.5, the MX Linux 23.6 release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 “Bookworm” repositories and introduces the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series for the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) images featuring the Xfce 4.20 and KDE Plasma 5.27.5 desktop environments.

qBittorrent 5.0.5 is a small update that introduces an advanced option for setting the “Add New Torrent” dialog as modal, improves the command line parameters serialization, updates the Swedish translation, and fixes an issue with missing color IDs for theming.

PeaZip 10.4 comes almost two months after PeaZip 10.3 with various UI enhancements like the addition of alternative context menus for quick navigation in the file/archive manager. Users will now be able to use Ctrl+RightClick to view the breadcrumb context menu, Shift+RightClick to see the session history context menu, and Ctrl+Shift+RightClick to access the navigation context menu.