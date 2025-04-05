news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2025



Quoting: Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux - OMG! Ubuntu —

Tauon 8.0 has been fully ported to SDL3, an efficient cross-platform and open-source multimedia library that provides a robust API for interacting with hardware (like audio devices). Tauon mention that the port provides better stability and scope for adding interesting new capabilities.

Features-wise, Tauon 8.0 adds an options menu to the stop button so let users define stop behaviour (including an ‘always’ setting, e.g., ‘always stop after album’), and plumbs in LRCLIB as a lyric provider (with support for fetching synced lyrics).