posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2025



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: polish and stability - KDE Blogs —

Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This was a week of smaller improvements: lots of stability enhancements user interface upgrades. All good preparation for Plasma 6.4, which will be released in a little over two months!