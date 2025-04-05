Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.14.1

We improved the confinement technology that we use to protect your files from possible security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals

This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.

Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing

According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.

ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT Introduces Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Core RISC-V, and Ethernet

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

9to5Linux

APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface

APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.

Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware

Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.

How come Linux replaced Unix? What happened to proprietary Unix?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2025

The personal histories involved are highly relevant and they are one of the things that get forgotten in boring grey corporate histories.

Famous Criminal Bill Gates didn't get lucky: he got a leg up from mum & dad, and was nasty and rapacious and fast, and clawed his way to industry dominance. On the way he climbed over Gary Kildall of Digital Research and largely obliterated DR.

 

Ray Noorda of Novell was the big boss of the flourishing Mormon software industry of Utah. (Another big Utah company was WordPerfect.)

Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components
Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features
Digital artists, designers and vector illustrators among you may be be interested to know that an updated version of open source graphics app Inkscape is out
 
Open Hardware: ESP32-P4, Raspberry Pi, and More
Games: FreeBSD, Fidget Toy, Oldies, Politics
APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface
The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.
Mesa 25.0.3 graphics drivers released with numerous bug fixes
Mesa 25.0.3 has arrived as the latest bug-fix release for open source Linux graphics drivers
Games: Haste, Hungry Horrors, Mechabellum, and More
Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux
A new version of Tauon music player is out, gifting fans of the powerful and unique-looking audio app a raft of new features to play with – including some Linux exclusive eye candy
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo
This Week in GNOME: #194 Nineteen Years Old
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 28 to April 04
This Week in Plasma: polish and stability
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover
14 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android
Why I Don't Use Linux on My Desktop PC
Linux is a great operating system, but I just can't use it as my main desktop
Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'
Ubuntu 25.04, nicknamed "Plucky Puffin" is arriving this month
GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA]
GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation
Fun and productivity in Linux
You know me. Mega curmudgeon. Whenever I review Linux distros, I'm usually unhappy. Lots of people mistake my negativism as something inherently anti-Linux
A VisionFive 2 and a Raspberry Pi 1 B
A couple weeks ago I was playing around with a multiple architecture CI setup with another team
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365
Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365
Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today Calibre 8.2 as a new stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Huion Inspiroy H610X - review on GNU/Linux
This article accompanies my video review of the Huion Inspiroy H610X
Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features
Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support
Android 15's Theft Detection Lock is overreacting, users say
Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader
Fedora 43 will include RPM 6, a major upgrade approved by FESCo this week
Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support
Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons
If you’re looking to move away from products developed by Progress, let’s explore the finest open source alternatives
Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing
Axzez has officially released its updated Interceptor OS Installer
Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals
LuckFox has introduced a compact Linux development board named Luckfox Nova
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 42 Kernel 6.14 & A11Y Test Week
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
Thunderbird Fedora Flatpak rename may require manual intervention
A change in Fedora’s thunderbird RPM package a few months ago led to some issues with the Fedora Flatpak thereof
Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets
First look: This special version of Chrome for Android supports extensions
Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux
Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update arrived today for all supported platforms, including Linux, with various improvements and many bug fixes for a better Steam gaming experience.
Zorin OS 17.3 takes the Brave step of changing its default browser from Firefox
To be fair, it sounds like the team has ironed out the more controversial features
Introducing Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta
Hello everyone! Current Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller here, with some exciting news
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14
PorteuX 2.0 is out today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.
Google Keep for Android rolls out ‘text notes by default’ & Audio shortcut
Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed
The Mozilla Thunderbird 137 open-source email, calendar, address book, chat, and news client has been released with various changes and several bug fixes to improve existing functionality.
DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features
A new version of DeaDBeeF music player is out with some cool features, FFMPEG 7 support, and a flurry of bug fixes sure to appease long-time fans of this tool
Dull Desktop? Install ‘Picture of the Day’ App on Ubuntu
Over the years I’ve spotlighted scores of wallpaper apps, scripts and extensions for Ubuntu that set a new wallpaper each and every day
GNOME Has A New App for Daily Wallpapers from Bing, Wikimedia
Want to get refresh of your desktop background with new wallpapers every day
Practical Payment Solutions for Murena and /e/OS Users
We’re living in an age where every tap and every swipe can feed the data collection practices of Big Tech giants
If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it’s my fault
This is for everyone upgrading to Plasma 6.3.4, which was released yesterday
New to Linux? 4 things to focus on before you switch
It's important to narrow your focus when choosing your first distribution. Here's how to do that
GIMP 3.0 review - A solid, dependable update
I can surely get happy and excited about GIMP's latest
I'm a Linux power user and this distro has the most refreshing take on OS design
NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts
