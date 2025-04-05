Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.

APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.

This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.

We improved the confinement technology that we use to protect your files from possible security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.

news

How come Linux replaced Unix? What happened to proprietary Unix?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2025



The personal histories involved are highly relevant and they are one of the things that get forgotten in boring grey corporate histories.

Famous Criminal Bill Gates didn't get lucky: he got a leg up from mum & dad, and was nasty and rapacious and fast, and clawed his way to industry dominance. On the way he climbed over Gary Kildall of Digital Research and largely obliterated DR.





Ray Noorda of Novell was the big boss of the flourishing Mormon software industry of Utah. (Another big Utah company was WordPerfect.)

Read on