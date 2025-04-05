news
Games: Haste, Hungry Horrors, Mechabellum, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck Verified round-up for early April 25 with new and upcoming games
Need a fresh game for the weekend and you're playing on Steam Deck or Desktop Linux? Here's some fresh picks of games that recently became Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Neverwinter Nights 2 Enhanced Edition rated Steam Deck Verified - but still no official announcement that it exists
While it still hasn't been announced yet, we've seen that Neverwinter Nights 2 Enhanced Edition exists thanks to SteamDB and now its rating has improved to be Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Run, jump and glide at blazing speed in Haste, the latest game from Landfall out now
Originally called Haste: Broken Worlds and now just Haste, it's the latest game from Landfall (Content Warning, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Clustertruck) that ensures you gotta go fast.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Earthquakes, cockroaches and broken bones didn't stop the Hungry Horrors demo releasing
Sometimes developers put up blog posts talking about developing their game, but it's not every day you read about how they had to deal with earthquakes, cockroaches and broken bones. And yet, Clumsy Bear Studio still managed to get the Hungry Horrors demo out on Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Oddventure blends Alice in Wonderland and EarthBound now in Early Access
Like your RPGs a little on the weird side? Oddventure from developer Infamous Rabbit that's inspired by and blending a little Alice in Wonderland and EarthBound has finally entered Early Access. The game was crowdfunded on Kickstarter back in 2021, and the release arrives with Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Everything to grab from Prime Gaming, April 4th edition for Steam Deck / Linux
Here's the up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for April 4th, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. An easy way to build up your gaming collection with these games coming as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.
GamingOnLinux ☛ #DRIVE Rally leaves Early Access on April 16 with Linux support and Steam Deck Verified
Pixel Perfect Dude has announced that their racing game #DRIVE Rally will be leaving Early Access on April 16.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Awesome auto-battler Mechabellum gets a free weekend, discount and update
My absolute favourite auto-battler Mechabellum will have a Free Weekend starting later today, it's one you definitely have to try as the battles just look awesome.