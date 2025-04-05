news
Security Leftovers
-
Scoop News Group ☛ China-backed espionage group hits Ivanti customers again
UNC5221 has a knack for exploiting defects in Ivanti products. The group has exploited at least four vulnerabilities in the vendor’s products since 2023, according to Mandiant.
-
Hackaday ☛ MIT Wants You To Secure Your Hardware Designs
When you think of attacking or defending computer systems, you probably think of software viruses and the corresponding anti-virus software. But MIT’s 6.5950 class teaches secure hardware design — how to attack and defend CPUs from bad actors. Interested? The course is open source, so you can follow along as long as you don’t mind not getting a grade.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ International intelligence agencies raise the alarm on fast flux
The NSA and its partners want organizations to protect themselves against the technique, which can be tough to spot.
-
Purism ☛ The Signal Noise: A Wake-Up Call for Secure Communications
When all the control is handled in-house and all communication is quantum-safe as well as on private networks you have the strongest possible security story and the most convenient offering for the toughest of security needs; including national security.
-
Security Week ☛ Vulnerabilities Expose Cisco Meraki and ECE Products to DoS Attacks
Cisco fixes two high-severity denial-of-service vulnerabilities in Meraki devices and Enterprise Chat and Email.
-
Security Week ☛ Halo ITSM Vulnerability Exposed Organizations to Remote Hacking
An unauthenticated SQL injection vulnerability in Halo ITSM could have been exploited to read, modify, or insert data.
-
Security Week ☛ Chinese APT Pounces on Misdiagnosed RCE in Ivanti VPN Appliances
Ivanti misdiagnoses a remote code execution vulnerability and Mandiant reports that Chinese hackers are launching in-the-wild exploits.
-
Security Week ☛ Two CVEs, One Critical Flaw: Inside the CrushFTP Vulnerability Controversy
Two CVEs now exist for an actively exploited CrushFTP vulnerability and much of the security industry is using the ‘wrong one’.
-
Security Week ☛ Hunters International Ransomware Gang Rebranding, Shifting Focus
The notorious cybercrime group Hunters International is dropping ransomware to focus on data theft and extortion.