SaaS/Back End: Public 'Clown Computing', Thundermail and Thunderbird Pro, and Match Tag/Query Pattern

All of these new services are (or soon will be) open source software under true open source licenses. That’s how Thunderbird does things and we believe it is our super power. It is also a major reason we exist: to create open source communication and productivity software that respects our users. Because you can see how it works, you can know that it is doing the right thing.

The Why for offering these services is simple. Thunderbird loses users each day to rich ecosystems that are both products and services, such as Gmail and Office365. These ecosystems have both hard vendor lock-ins (through interoperability issues with 3rd-party clients) and soft lock-ins (through convenience and integration between their clients and services). It is our goal to eventually have a similar offering so that a 100% open source, freedom-respecting alternative ecosystem is available for those who want it. We don’t even care if you use our services with Thunderbird apps, go use them with any mail client. No lock-in, no restrictions – all open standards. That is freedom.