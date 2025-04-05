news
SaaS/Back End: Public 'Clown Computing', Thundermail and Thunderbird Pro, and Match Tag/Query Pattern
The Register UK ☛ Public sector still hanging on to private cloud
Nevertheless, some governments, such as France and Japan, are investing in and subsidizing local alternatives to the global cloud giants in order to create domestic champions and avoid complete dependence on foreign firms. This has no doubt been given extra impetus in light of recent events.
Thunderbird ☛ Thundermail and Thunderbird Pro Services
All of these new services are (or soon will be) open source software under true open source licenses. That’s how Thunderbird does things and we believe it is our super power. It is also a major reason we exist: to create open source communication and productivity software that respects our users. Because you can see how it works, you can know that it is doing the right thing.
The Why for offering these services is simple. Thunderbird loses users each day to rich ecosystems that are both products and services, such as Gmail and Office365. These ecosystems have both hard vendor lock-ins (through interoperability issues with 3rd-party clients) and soft lock-ins (through convenience and integration between their clients and services). It is our goal to eventually have a similar offering so that a 100% open source, freedom-respecting alternative ecosystem is available for those who want it. We don’t even care if you use our services with Thunderbird apps, go use them with any mail client. No lock-in, no restrictions – all open standards. That is freedom.
Mike Rockwell ☛ Thunderbird Launching an Email Service
I’m not able to find any details about what the service will cost or if it will include any unique features at all, but I still signed up for the waitlist.
Malcom Coles ☛ Match Tag/Query Pattern - pid1
This week I implemented a pattern I find myself reaching to quite often. I call it the Match Set/Query Pattern.
The pattern is simple and requires two elements: [...]