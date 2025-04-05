In the previous post, we started to discuss a specific type of coupling, the coupling between processes in a distributed system. We discussed the fallacy that loose technical coupling, i.e., using a message-based communication style is sufficient to ensure loose coupling between processes. We learnt that instead we need to implement loose coupling at a technical and a functional level to actually become loosely coupled.

In this second and final post of this little blog series, we will discuss the redundancy fallacy and the 3rd type of coupling, we need to consider in the context of remote communication, which is temporal coupling.

Let us start with the redundancy fallacy.