news
today's howtos
Linux Journal ☛ Mastering GNU/Linux File Permissions and Ownership
In the world of Linux, where multi-user systems and server security are foundational principles, understanding file permissions and ownership is crucial. Whether you're a beginner exploring your first GNU/Linux distribution or a seasoned system administrator managing critical servers, knowing how permissions work is key to ensuring the integrity, privacy, and functionality of your system.
This guide will take you deep into the core of GNU/Linux file permissions and ownership—what they are, how they work, how to modify them, and why they matter.
Rachel Andrew ☛ CSS multicol block direction wrapping
And, now we’re doing it. I’m working on the specification (which is in a very draft state right now). There’s also an experimental implementation behind a runtime flag in Chrome Canary, thanks to the work of Morten Stenshorne at Chrome.
If you want to follow along as we pick through the details, keep an eye on the css-multicol-2 tag.
Jan Piet Mens ☛ Forwarding GnuPG agent over SSH
Long story short, I’ve learned quite a bit about GnuPG. My first successful experiments in getting keys onto a token were with Yubikey 5C I have here, but these are quite dear, and I asked Mario for some recommendations on alternatives. Long story short, I found a CCID-compatible reader for EUR 16 and floss-shop have Zeitcontrol OpenPGP Smart Cards beginning at EUR 18 which totals half the price of a Yubikey 5C. (Note, though, that the Yubikey has many more features on it than the OpenPGP cards!)
Jan Piet Mens ☛ Overriding GnuPG's PIN entry
What I’ve then typically done is to reconfigure gpg-agent.conf with a different pinentry and reloaded the agent. Here’s an example with pinentry-tty: [...]
Chris Coyier ☛ Frontend Masters “Snackable Tutorials”
Frontend Masters now has a Tutorials section of their site. Just makes your subscription all the more valuable, I suppose. I’ve got a couple videos on there now, based on a little component I was obsessed with for a minute. I re-created it my own way using an HTML Web Component and modern CSS fancy stuff.
Daniel Holden ☛ Filtering, Convolutions, and Quaternions
In my previous article on Animation Quality I mentioned something a bit cryptic - which is that if you talk to signal processing folks, they'll tell you that almost everything we do in terms of handling the temporal aspect of animation data is wrong!
This topic came up again at work recently, and I thought I should finally do an article about exactly what I meant by this, and take a detailed look over another area of animation programming which I feel is probably a little neglected. So let's get into it.
TecMint ☛ 5 Best Tools to Compare Text Files in Linux
In this guide, we’ll walk you through various methods to compare text files in Linux, from basic command-line tools to advanced visual diff tools. Each method has its own strengths, and we’ll explain when to use which one.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bauh on Fedora 41
Fedora 41 offers a robust GNU/Linux experience with cutting-edge features, but managing multiple package formats can become challenging. Bauh provides an elegant solution by unifying package management across different formats through a user-friendly graphical interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postman on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Postman on CentOS Stream 10. Postman has become an indispensable tool for developers and testers working with APIs. Whether you’re building, testing, or documenting APIs, Postman streamlines these processes with its intuitive interface and powerful features.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pritunl VPN Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Securing your network connections and protecting sensitive data has become crucial in today’s digital landscape. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) offer a reliable solution for establishing secure connections across the internet. Pritunl VPN, an open-source enterprise VPN server, stands out for its simplicity and robust features.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenResty on Fedora 41
OpenResty has emerged as a powerful web platform for developers seeking high-performance solutions for their web applications. By extending the traditional Nginx architecture with LuaJIT integration, OpenResty enables the creation of dynamic, scalable web services that can handle complex tasks efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install XnConvert on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
XnConvert stands as a powerful batch image processor that allows Ubuntu users to effortlessly convert and manipulate large collections of images with just a few clicks.
