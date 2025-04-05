today's leftovers

The console wars of the early 1990s had several players, but the battle that mattered was between Nintendo’s SNES and Sega’s Genesis, or Megadrive if you are European. They are both famous for their games, but in terms of software they can only run what’s on a cartridge. The Genesis has a Motorola 68000 on board though, which is capable of far more than just Sonic the Hedgehog. [EythorE] evidently thinks so, because here’s a port of Fusix, a UNIX-like OS, for the Sega platform.