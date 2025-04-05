news
today's leftovers
Games
Hackaday ☛ A Proper OS For The Sega Genesis/Megadrive
The console wars of the early 1990s had several players, but the battle that mattered was between Nintendo’s SNES and Sega’s Genesis, or Megadrive if you are European. They are both famous for their games, but in terms of software they can only run what’s on a cartridge. The Genesis has a Motorola 68000 on board though, which is capable of far more than just Sonic the Hedgehog. [EythorE] evidently thinks so, because here’s a port of Fusix, a UNIX-like OS, for the Sega platform.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Linux Links ☛ Wardrobe is a GNOME customization tool
Wardrobe is a utility for installing community made Gnome Shell, Gtk3/4, icon, and cursor themes as well as wallpapers.
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 605: Fediverse Weather Service
FediMeteo: How a Tiny €4 FreeBSD VPS Became a Global Weather Service for Thousands, Core Infrastructure: Why You Need to Control Your NTP, Automatic Display switch for OpenBSD laptop, Using a 2013 Mac Pro as a FreeBSD Desktop, Some terminal frustrations, Copying all files of a directory, including hidden ones, with cp, You Should Use /tmp/ More, and more
