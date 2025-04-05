news

Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo. The project aims to create a system that is simple, transparent, and easy to pick up, without having to give up practicality and a rich feature set.

It is built from scratch using novel tooling, approaches, and userland. Instead of intentionally limiting ourselves, Chimera strives to achieve both conceptual simplicity and convenience with careful and high quality software design.

Chimera comes with a novel userland setup based on FreeBSD core tools (replacing coreutils and related projects like findutils, diffutils, sed or grep. Chimera uses binary packaging. The choice of package manager is apk-tools, known from Alpine Linux. Chimera is not a fork of Alpine, and uses the next-generation version of apk-tools, known as APKv3, being the first distribution to practically deploy it at this scale.