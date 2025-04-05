Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers

Haiku is a recreation of a late-1990s OS. News for you: in the 1990s and until then, computers didn't do power management.

The US government had to institute a whole big programme to get companies to add power management.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_Star

Aggressive power management is only a thing because silicon vendors lie to their customers. Yes, seriously.

From the mid-1970s for about 30 years, adding more transistors meant computers got faster. CPUs went from 4-bit to 8-bit to 16-bit to 32-bit, then there was a pause while they gained onboard memory management (Intel 80386/Motorola 68030 generation) then scalar execution and onboard hardware floating point (80486/68040 generation), then onboard L1 cache (Pentium), then superscalar execution and near-board L2 cache (Pentium II), then onboard L2 (Pentium III), then they ran out of ideas to spend CPU transistors on, so the transistor budget went on RAM instead, meaning we needed 64-bit CPUs to track it.

The Pentium 4 was an attempt to crank this as high as it would go by running as fast as possible and accepting a low IPC (instructions per clock).