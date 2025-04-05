Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

IBM may have seen off a lawsuit accusing it of using outdated mortality data to underfund retiree pensions, but an appeals court has now reopened the matter to further litigation.

A three-judge panel of the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals decided yesterday to remand [PDF] a lower court's dismissal of a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Big Blue of underpaying pensioners back to the Southern District of New York. Rather than simply dismissing the matter after finding the case had been filed too late, the appeals judges should have tried harder to check the documents' timing by opening the door to additional document discovery, the panel found.

The original case, filed in 2022 by IBM retiree Joshua Knight, alleged the IBM Personal Pension Plan violated several parts of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) of 1974, particularly those relating to actuarial equivalence, anti-forfeiture, and joint and survivor annuity requirements.