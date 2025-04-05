news
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ How to navigate LLM model names
One of the first challenges of working with large language models (LLMs) is understanding their names. This article will demystify some of the common naming conventions used by popular models. I will break down the naming conventions of LLMs, explaining how branded names, versioning, model size, and purpose play a role in their identification. Understanding these conventions helps users select the right model for their needs.
Red Hat ☛ Simplify Hey Hi (AI) data integration with RamaLama and RAG
The RamaLama project makes it easy to run Hey Hi (AI) locally by combining Hey Hi (AI) models and container technology. The RamaLama project has prepared all software necessary to run an Hey Hi (AI) model in container images specific to the local GPU accelerators. Check out How RamaLama makes working with Hey Hi (AI) models boring for an overview of the project.
The Register UK ☛ Appeals court revives lawsuit alleging IBM bilked pensioners
IBM may have seen off a lawsuit accusing it of using outdated mortality data to underfund retiree pensions, but an appeals court has now reopened the matter to further litigation.
A three-judge panel of the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals decided yesterday to remand [PDF] a lower court's dismissal of a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Big Blue of underpaying pensioners back to the Southern District of New York. Rather than simply dismissing the matter after finding the case had been filed too late, the appeals judges should have tried harder to check the documents' timing by opening the door to additional document discovery, the panel found.
The original case, filed in 2022 by IBM retiree Joshua Knight, alleged the IBM Personal Pension Plan violated several parts of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) of 1974, particularly those relating to actuarial equivalence, anti-forfeiture, and joint and survivor annuity requirements.