9to5Linux

Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware

Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals

This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.

Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing

According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.

ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT Introduces Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Core RISC-V, and Ethernet

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.14.1

We improved the confinement technology that we use to protect your files from possible security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2025

Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features

  
Digital artists, designers and vector illustrators among you may be be interested to know that an updated version of open source graphics app Inkscape is out

 
Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365

  
Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365

 
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration

  
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components


  
 


 
Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux

  
A new version of Tauon music player is out, gifting fans of the powerful and unique-looking audio app a raft of new features to play with – including some Linux exclusive eye candy

 
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier

  
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS

  
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo

 
This Week in GNOME: #194 Nineteen Years Old

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 28 to April 04

 
This Week in Plasma: polish and stability

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover

 
today's leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
Android Leftovers

  
14 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android

 
Why I Don't Use Linux on My Desktop PC

  
Linux is a great operating system, but I just can't use it as my main desktop

 
Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'

  
Ubuntu 25.04, nicknamed "Plucky Puffin" is arriving this month

 
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Red Hat Official Publications and Paid-for Red Hat Fluff

  
Open Hardware: ESP32, Coreboot Release, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA]

  
GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation

 
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Fun and productivity in Linux

  
You know me. Mega curmudgeon. Whenever I review Linux distros, I'm usually unhappy. Lots of people mistake my negativism as something inherently anti-Linux

 
A VisionFive 2 and a Raspberry Pi 1 B

  
A couple weeks ago I was playing around with a multiple architecture CI setup with another team

 
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release

  
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects

 
Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today Calibre 8.2 as a new stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Huion Inspiroy H610X - review on GNU/Linux

  
This article accompanies my video review of the Huion Inspiroy H610X

 
Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features

  
Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 15's Theft Detection Lock is overreacting, users say

 
Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader

  
Fedora 43 will include RPM 6, a major upgrade approved by FESCo this week

 
Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support

  
Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
If you’re looking to move away from products developed by Progress, let’s explore the finest open source alternatives

 
Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing

  
Axzez has officially released its updated Interceptor OS Installer

 
Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals

  
LuckFox has introduced a compact Linux development board named Luckfox Nova

 
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 42 Kernel 6.14 & A11Y Test Week

  
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release

 
Thunderbird Fedora Flatpak rename may require manual intervention

  
A change in Fedora’s thunderbird RPM package a few months ago led to some issues with the Fedora Flatpak thereof

 
Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets

  
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Many Layoffs in Automattic

  
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Linux Foundation / Openwashing Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More

  
Videos and Shows: Destination Linux, Document Freedom Day, and Openwashing of Surveillance ("Open Source DNA")

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
First look: This special version of Chrome for Android supports extensions

 
Mozilla: Firefox Features and Mozilla on Buzzwords

  
Back End/Databases: MongoDB, Postgres, and more

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux

  
Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update arrived today for all supported platforms, including Linux, with various improvements and many bug fixes for a better Steam gaming experience.

 
Zorin OS 17.3 takes the Brave step of changing its default browser from Firefox

  
To be fair, it sounds like the team has ironed out the more controversial features

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Introducing Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta

  
Hello everyone! Current Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller here, with some exciting news

 
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14

  
PorteuX 2.0 is out today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.

 
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and Arduino

  
Games: DELTARUNE, Rosewater, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Google Keep for Android rolls out ‘text notes by default’ & Audio shortcut

 
Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed

  
The Mozilla Thunderbird 137 open-source email, calendar, address book, chat, and news client has been released with various changes and several bug fixes to improve existing functionality.

 
DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features

  
A new version of DeaDBeeF music player is out with some cool features, FFMPEG 7 support, and a flurry of bug fixes sure to appease long-time fans of this tool

 
Dull Desktop? Install ‘Picture of the Day’ App on Ubuntu

  
Over the years I’ve spotlighted scores of wallpaper apps, scripts and extensions for Ubuntu that  set a new wallpaper each and every day

 
GNOME Has A New App for Daily Wallpapers from Bing, Wikimedia

  
Want to get refresh of your desktop background with new wallpapers every day

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Practical Payment Solutions for Murena and /e/OS Users

  
We’re living in an age where every tap and every swipe can feed the data collection practices of Big Tech giants

 
If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it’s my fault

  
This is for everyone upgrading to Plasma 6.3.4, which was released yesterday

 
New to Linux? 4 things to focus on before you switch

  
It's important to narrow your focus when choosing your first distribution. Here's how to do that

 
GIMP 3.0 review - A solid, dependable update

  
I can surely get happy and excited about GIMP's latest

 
I'm a Linux power user and this distro has the most refreshing take on OS design

  
NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts

 
Today in Techrights

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and Devices Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and Destination Linux

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
LWN Coverage of Kernel (Linux)

  
