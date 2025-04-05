zsh-autoenv automatically sources (known/whitelisted) .autoenv.zsh files, typically used in project root directories.

It handles “enter” and leave” events, nesting, and stashing of variables (overwriting and restoring). You can use autostash in your .autoenv.zsh files to overwrite some variable, e.g. $PATH. When leaving the directory, it will be automatically restored.

This is free and open source software.