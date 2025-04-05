news
Free and Open Source Software
-
zsh-autoenv automatically sources .autoenv.zsh files - LinuxLinks
zsh-autoenv automatically sources (known/whitelisted) .autoenv.zsh files, typically used in project root directories.
It handles “enter” and leave” events, nesting, and stashing of variables (overwriting and restoring). You can use autostash in your .autoenv.zsh files to overwrite some variable, e.g. $PATH. When leaving the directory, it will be automatically restored.
This is free and open source software.
OpenBubbles is a cross-platform app ecosystem - LinuxLinks
OpenBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring Apple platform services to Android and Windows. With OpenBubbles, you’ll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
OpenBubbles requires access to a Mac and an Apple ID to function.
This is free and open source software.
JChemPaint is a chemical 2D structure editor - LinuxLinks
JChemPaint (or JCP for short) is the editor and viewer for 2D chemical structures developed using the Chemistry Development Kit (CDK).
It is implemented in several forms: a Java application and two varieties of Java applet.
This is free and open source software.
shotman is a screenshot GUI for Wayland - LinuxLinks
shotman is billed as uncompromising screenshot GUI for Wayland compositors. It is designed for interactive usage.
shotman takes a screenshot and shows it in a small floating thumbnail window. The screenshot can then copied with ctrl+c, deleted with d, or dismissed with Esc. Screenshots are saved immediately.
shotman is designed to run in response to some global hotkey (e.g.: Super+P, PrintScreen, etc). It is designed for interactive usage.