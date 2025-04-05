Other Sites
Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.
This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.
According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.
The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.
We improved the confinement technology that we use to protect your files from possible security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.
news
Today in Techrights
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2025
Updated This Past Day
-
Who will die first, Bill or Microsoft?
-
Or why SimilarWeb is meaningless for more than 99% of the sites on the Web
-
the press can no longer avoid admitting that IBM moves many jobs to India
-
The attacks on Linux have escalated to information warfare
New
-
I became accustomed to SLAPPs
-
Links for the day
-
Links for the day
-
Links for the day
-
verified press reports from the past 24 hours
-
GNU/Linux grew tenfold
-
A valued reader recommended that to us
-
Links for the day
-
Not for the first time either
-
That's about 60% of the world's population
-
Links for the day
-
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC logs for Thursday, April 03, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features
- Digital artists, designers and vector illustrators among you may be be interested to know that an updated version of open source graphics app Inkscape is out
- Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365
- Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365
- Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
- Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components
-
- Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux
- A new version of Tauon music player is out, gifting fans of the powerful and unique-looking audio app a raft of new features to play with – including some Linux exclusive eye candy
- Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier
- Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS
- Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo
- This Week in GNOME: #194 Nineteen Years Old
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 28 to April 04
- This Week in Plasma: polish and stability
- Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover
- today's leftovers
- 3 more stories
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers
- FOSS and more
- Security Leftovers
- Security related picks
- Linux and Hardware Leftovers
- Open Hardware and more
- Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
- including lawsuit
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Android Leftovers
- 14 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android
- Why I Don't Use Linux on My Desktop PC
- Linux is a great operating system, but I just can't use it as my main desktop
- Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'
- Ubuntu 25.04, nicknamed "Plucky Puffin" is arriving this month
- GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS and more
- Red Hat Official Publications and Paid-for Red Hat Fluff
- Red Hat links
- Open Hardware: ESP32, Coreboot Release, and More
- gadgets and devices for now
- Security Leftovers
- Security-related stuff
- GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA]
- GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- today's howtos
- last batch for Friday/week
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Fun and productivity in Linux
- You know me. Mega curmudgeon. Whenever I review Linux distros, I'm usually unhappy. Lots of people mistake my negativism as something inherently anti-Linux
- A VisionFive 2 and a Raspberry Pi 1 B
- A couple weeks ago I was playing around with a multiple architecture CI setup with another team
- LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release
- The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
- Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware
- Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today Calibre 8.2 as a new stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- Huion Inspiroy H610X - review on GNU/Linux
- This article accompanies my video review of the Huion Inspiroy H610X
- Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features
- Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support
- Android Leftovers
- Android 15's Theft Detection Lock is overreacting, users say
- Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader
- Fedora 43 will include RPM 6, a major upgrade approved by FESCo this week
- Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support
- Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- If you’re looking to move away from products developed by Progress, let’s explore the finest open source alternatives
- Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing
- Axzez has officially released its updated Interceptor OS Installer
- Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals
- LuckFox has introduced a compact Linux development board named Luckfox Nova
- Contribute at the Fedora Linux 42 Kernel 6.14 & A11Y Test Week
- Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
- Thunderbird Fedora Flatpak rename may require manual intervention
- A change in Fedora’s thunderbird RPM package a few months ago led to some issues with the Fedora Flatpak thereof
- Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets
- mostly from GamingOnLinux
- GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS and more
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Many Layoffs in Automattic
- Automattic cuts 16%
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Linux Foundation / Openwashing Leftovers
- LF stuff
- Security Leftovers
- Security stories and FUD
- today's leftovers
- FOSS and more
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
- Hardware picks
- Videos and Shows: Destination Linux, Document Freedom Day, and Openwashing of Surveillance ("Open Source DNA")
- some new shows and such
- Red Hat Leftovers
- and some Fedora, too
- Android Leftovers
- First look: This special version of Chrome for Android supports extensions
- Mozilla: Firefox Features and Mozilla on Buzzwords
- mostly Firefox
- Back End/Databases: MongoDB, Postgres, and more
- mostly DB news
- Programming Leftovers
- Development news
- Security Leftovers
- Security picks
- Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux
- Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update arrived today for all supported platforms, including Linux, with various improvements and many bug fixes for a better Steam gaming experience.
- Zorin OS 17.3 takes the Brave step of changing its default browser from Firefox
- To be fair, it sounds like the team has ironed out the more controversial features
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Introducing Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta
- Hello everyone! Current Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller here, with some exciting news
- Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14
- PorteuX 2.0 is out today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical picks
- Security Leftovers
- and Windows, too
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and Arduino
- Hardware leftovers
- Games: DELTARUNE, Rosewater, and More
- 7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
- Android Leftovers
- Google Keep for Android rolls out ‘text notes by default’ & Audio shortcut
- Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed
- The Mozilla Thunderbird 137 open-source email, calendar, address book, chat, and news client has been released with various changes and several bug fixes to improve existing functionality.
- DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features
- A new version of DeaDBeeF music player is out with some cool features, FFMPEG 7 support, and a flurry of bug fixes sure to appease long-time fans of this tool
- Dull Desktop? Install ‘Picture of the Day’ App on Ubuntu
- Over the years I’ve spotlighted scores of wallpaper apps, scripts and extensions for Ubuntu that set a new wallpaper each and every day
- GNOME Has A New App for Daily Wallpapers from Bing, Wikimedia
- Want to get refresh of your desktop background with new wallpapers every day
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This is free and open source software
- Practical Payment Solutions for Murena and /e/OS Users
- We’re living in an age where every tap and every swipe can feed the data collection practices of Big Tech giants
- If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it’s my fault
- This is for everyone upgrading to Plasma 6.3.4, which was released yesterday
- New to Linux? 4 things to focus on before you switch
- It's important to narrow your focus when choosing your first distribution. Here's how to do that
- GIMP 3.0 review - A solid, dependable update
- I can surely get happy and excited about GIMP's latest
- I'm a Linux power user and this distro has the most refreshing take on OS design
- NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
- IBM stuff
- Security Leftovers
- Security stories
- GNU/Linux and Devices Leftovers
- some KDE also
- Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and Destination Linux
- 2 new episodes
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS stories, some from LWN
- LWN Coverage of Kernel (Linux)
- half a dozen new articles