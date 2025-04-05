Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware

Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals

This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.

Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing

According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.

ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT Introduces Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Core RISC-V, and Ethernet

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.14.1

We improved the confinement technology that we use to protect your files from possible security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.

Today in Techrights

  1. Traf-O-Data, the Company That Jeffrey Epstein's BFF (Bill Gates) (Co)Founded 53 Years and Went Out of Business Due to Heavy Losses
    Who will die first, Bill or Microsoft?
  2. A Note on SimilarWeb
    Or why SimilarWeb is meaningless for more than 99% of the sites on the Web
  3. IBM Said to be Shutting Down Offices or Sites in the United States
    the press can no longer avoid admitting that IBM moves many jobs to India
  4. LLM Slop as Attack Vector on the Reputation of Linux
    The attacks on Linux have escalated to information warfare

  5. Techrights Has Dealt With More Potent SLAPPs Than Violent Microsofters Begging to Hide What They Did to Women
    I became accustomed to SLAPPs
  6. Links 04/04/2025: Fury in South Korea, Flight MH370 Remains Mystery
    Links for the day
  7. Gemini Links 04/04/2025: Anger and Raspberry Pi CM4
    Links for the day
  8. Links 04/04/2025: LLM Slop Bubble Bursting and Korea Music Copyright Association Bans Slop 'Music'
    Links for the day
  9. Why Microsoft's Shares Sank Almost 20% in Recent Months (the Bubble is Imploding)
    verified press reports from the past 24 hours
  10. GNU/Linux Rises to Almost 5% in Algeria While Windows Sinks to All-Time Low
    GNU/Linux grew tenfold
  11. Where to Get More Gags
    A valued reader recommended that to us
  12. Links 04/04/2025: Tech Stock (Inc. GAFAM) Fall, Google Pretends to Do End-to-End Encrypted Emails (With Google in Control)
    Links for the day
  13. To Participate in Fedora Diversity You Must Use Proprietary Software
    Not for the first time either
  14. Yandex About to Be Three Times Bigger Than Microsoft (Bing) in Asia
    That's about 60% of the world's population
  15. Gemini Links 04/04/2025: Decoupling Updates, Elaho as Gemini Client
    Links for the day
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  17. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, April 03, 2025
    IRC logs for Thursday, April 03, 2025
Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features
Digital artists, designers and vector illustrators among you may be be interested to know that an updated version of open source graphics app Inkscape is out
Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365
Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components
 
Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux
A new version of Tauon music player is out, gifting fans of the powerful and unique-looking audio app a raft of new features to play with – including some Linux exclusive eye candy
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo
This Week in GNOME: #194 Nineteen Years Old
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 28 to April 04
This Week in Plasma: polish and stability
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers
FOSS and more
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Open Hardware and more
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
including lawsuit
Android Leftovers
14 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android
Why I Don't Use Linux on My Desktop PC
Linux is a great operating system, but I just can't use it as my main desktop
Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'
Ubuntu 25.04, nicknamed "Plucky Puffin" is arriving this month
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Red Hat Official Publications and Paid-for Red Hat Fluff
Red Hat links
Open Hardware: ESP32, Coreboot Release, and More
gadgets and devices for now
Security Leftovers
Security-related stuff
GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA]
GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's howtos
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Fun and productivity in Linux
You know me. Mega curmudgeon. Whenever I review Linux distros, I'm usually unhappy. Lots of people mistake my negativism as something inherently anti-Linux
A VisionFive 2 and a Raspberry Pi 1 B
A couple weeks ago I was playing around with a multiple architecture CI setup with another team
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today Calibre 8.2 as a new stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Huion Inspiroy H610X - review on GNU/Linux
This article accompanies my video review of the Huion Inspiroy H610X
Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features
Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support
Android Leftovers
Android 15's Theft Detection Lock is overreacting, users say
Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader
Fedora 43 will include RPM 6, a major upgrade approved by FESCo this week
Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support
Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons
Best Free and Open Source Software
If you’re looking to move away from products developed by Progress, let’s explore the finest open source alternatives
Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing
Axzez has officially released its updated Interceptor OS Installer
Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals
LuckFox has introduced a compact Linux development board named Luckfox Nova
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 42 Kernel 6.14 & A11Y Test Week
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
Thunderbird Fedora Flatpak rename may require manual intervention
A change in Fedora’s thunderbird RPM package a few months ago led to some issues with the Fedora Flatpak thereof
Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets
mostly from GamingOnLinux
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Many Layoffs in Automattic
Automattic cuts 16%
Linux Foundation / Openwashing Leftovers
LF stuff
Security Leftovers
Security stories and FUD
FOSS and more
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Hardware picks
Videos and Shows: Destination Linux, Document Freedom Day, and Openwashing of Surveillance ("Open Source DNA")
some new shows and such
Red Hat Leftovers
and some Fedora, too
Android Leftovers
First look: This special version of Chrome for Android supports extensions
Mozilla: Firefox Features and Mozilla on Buzzwords
mostly Firefox
Back End/Databases: MongoDB, Postgres, and more
mostly DB news
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux
Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update arrived today for all supported platforms, including Linux, with various improvements and many bug fixes for a better Steam gaming experience.
Zorin OS 17.3 takes the Brave step of changing its default browser from Firefox
To be fair, it sounds like the team has ironed out the more controversial features
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Introducing Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta
Hello everyone! Current Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller here, with some exciting news
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14
PorteuX 2.0 is out today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.
Instructionals/Technical picks
Security Leftovers
and Windows, too
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and Arduino
Hardware leftovers
Games: DELTARUNE, Rosewater, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google Keep for Android rolls out ‘text notes by default’ & Audio shortcut
Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed
The Mozilla Thunderbird 137 open-source email, calendar, address book, chat, and news client has been released with various changes and several bug fixes to improve existing functionality.
DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features
A new version of DeaDBeeF music player is out with some cool features, FFMPEG 7 support, and a flurry of bug fixes sure to appease long-time fans of this tool
Dull Desktop? Install ‘Picture of the Day’ App on Ubuntu
Over the years I’ve spotlighted scores of wallpaper apps, scripts and extensions for Ubuntu that set a new wallpaper each and every day
GNOME Has A New App for Daily Wallpapers from Bing, Wikimedia
Want to get refresh of your desktop background with new wallpapers every day
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Practical Payment Solutions for Murena and /e/OS Users
We’re living in an age where every tap and every swipe can feed the data collection practices of Big Tech giants
If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it’s my fault
This is for everyone upgrading to Plasma 6.3.4, which was released yesterday
New to Linux? 4 things to focus on before you switch
It's important to narrow your focus when choosing your first distribution. Here's how to do that
GIMP 3.0 review - A solid, dependable update
I can surely get happy and excited about GIMP's latest
I'm a Linux power user and this distro has the most refreshing take on OS design
NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
IBM stuff
Security Leftovers
Security stories
GNU/Linux and Devices Leftovers
some KDE also
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and Destination Linux
2 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS stories, some from LWN
LWN Coverage of Kernel (Linux)
half a dozen new articles