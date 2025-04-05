Windows TCO Leftovers

The first advisory, ICSA-25-091-01, focuses on a severe vulnerability in Rockwell Automation’s Lifecycle Services integrated with Veeam Backup and Replication. This vulnerability is related to the deserialization of untrusted data (CWE-502), a common type of issue in which attackers can manipulate software to execute malicious code remotely. A CVSS v4 score of 9.4 has been assigned to this flaw, indicating a high risk, as it is remotely exploitable with low attack complexity.