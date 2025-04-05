We are pleased to announce the launch of version 1.0 of the model-signing project, an OpenSSF project developed in the past year as part of the OpenSSF AI/ML working group. The aim of the project is to provide a library and CLI for signing and verification of ML models, supporting any type of model format and models of any size. Furthermore, the project supports several types of Private Key Infrastructure (PKI), such as signing with sigstore (a graduated OpenSSF project), self-signed certificates, or public/private key pairs while maintaining the same hashing scheme and signature format (as a sigstore bundle).