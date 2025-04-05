news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2025



Quoting: Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier - CNX Software —

IFTTT and Zapier automation tools enable users to create automated workflows connecting various apps, services, and devices. They are relatively easy to use, but their free tiers are now rather limited, and you have to rely on the cloud. Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity.

Andrew Cantino released the first version of the project 12 years ago (in 2013) by Andrew Cantino, but it now has a larger community of developers and users. Somehow, I only found out about Huginn when XDA Developers wrote about it earlier this week. Let’s have a look.