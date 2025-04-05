Games: FreeBSD, Fidget Toy, Oldies, Politics

Ben Porter, director of consulting at videogame market intelligence company Newzoo, is giving a GDC talk this week that picks out some highlights from the firm's annual look at the state of the games industry. PC Gamer was fortunate enough to get a sneak peek at his slides, and one of the takeaways is that PC gaming is bigger than ever: And we love to play old games.

The results are extrapolated from a yearly in-depth survey of 73,000 players, alongside data from over 10,000 games. From this Newzoo says that the PC market is growing at a steady rate, with an estimated 873.5 million players in 2023 rising to 907.5 million in 2024.