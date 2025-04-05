news
Games: FreeBSD, Fidget Toy, Oldies, Politics
Vermaden ☛ Minecraft Server in FreeBSD Jails Container
Today – as my son requested – we will talk about Minecraft server … inside FreeBSD Jails container.
This is kinda like Docker/Podman thing on Linux – but secure instead.
Hackaday ☛ 3D Print (and Play!) The Super Mario Tune As A Fidget Toy
[kida] has a highly innovative set of 3D-printable, musical fidget toys that play classic video game tunes. Of course there’s the classic Super Mario ditty, but there’s loads more. How they work is pretty nifty, and makes great use of a 3D printer’s strengths.
PC Gamer ☛ PC gamers spend 92% of their time on older games, oh and there are apparently 908 million of us now | PC Gamer
Ben Porter, director of consulting at videogame market intelligence company Newzoo, is giving a GDC talk this week that picks out some highlights from the firm's annual look at the state of the games industry. PC Gamer was fortunate enough to get a sneak peek at his slides, and one of the takeaways is that PC gaming is bigger than ever: And we love to play old games.
The results are extrapolated from a yearly in-depth survey of 73,000 players, alongside data from over 10,000 games. From this Newzoo says that the PC market is growing at a steady rate, with an estimated 873.5 million players in 2023 rising to 907.5 million in 2024.
Meduza ☛ ‘Go back to the kitchen’: Journalists at Glasnaya Media ask why so many Russian gamers hate women — Meduza