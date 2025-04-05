GNU/Linux Leftovers

Akademy 2025 will be a hybrid event held simultaneously in Berlin, Germany, and online. The Call for Participation is open! Send us your talk ideas and abstracts.

Why talk at #Akademy2025

Akademy attracts artists, designers, developers, translators, users, writers, companies, public institutions and many other KDE friends and contributors. We celebrate the achievements and help determine the direction for the next year. We all meet together to discuss and plan the future of the Community and the technology we build. You will meet people who are receptive to your ideas and can help you with their skills and experience. You will get an opportunity to present your application, share ideas and best practices, or gain new contributors. These sessions offer the opportunity to gain support and make your plans for your project become a reality.

How to get started

Do not worry about details or slides right now. Just think of an idea and submit some basic details about your talk. You can edit your abstract after the initial submission. All topics relevant to the KDE Community are welcome. Here are a few ideas to get you started on your proposal: