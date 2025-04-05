news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Graphics Stack
Neowin ☛ Nvidia just fixed an AMD Linux bug while it struggles itself with backdoored Windows driver issues
An Nvidia engineer has helped resolve an AMD driver issue while it itself deals with backdoored Windows problems. There's some back-story here.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Akademy 2025 Call for Proposals is Now Open
Akademy 2025 will be a hybrid event held simultaneously in Berlin, Germany, and online. The Call for Participation is open! Send us your talk ideas and abstracts.
Why talk at #Akademy2025
Akademy attracts artists, designers, developers, translators, users, writers, companies, public institutions and many other KDE friends and contributors. We celebrate the achievements and help determine the direction for the next year. We all meet together to discuss and plan the future of the Community and the technology we build. You will meet people who are receptive to your ideas and can help you with their skills and experience. You will get an opportunity to present your application, share ideas and best practices, or gain new contributors. These sessions offer the opportunity to gain support and make your plans for your project become a reality.
How to get started
Do not worry about details or slides right now. Just think of an idea and submit some basic details about your talk. You can edit your abstract after the initial submission. All topics relevant to the KDE Community are welcome. Here are a few ideas to get you started on your proposal:
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2025/14
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Week 14 saw the continuation of the significant updates rolling into Tumbleweed. Following the trends of the previous weeks, users can expect a modern and evolving GNU/Linux experience. We have published four snapshots (0328, 0329, 0331, and 0402, containing, amongst others, these changes: [...]
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Supercharge Your AI with OpenShift AI and Redis: Unleash speed and scalability
The reality we encounter in many companies, however, shows a lack of robust and flexible infrastructure technologies that will allow the business to harness the full potential of these AI promises. Leaders see the potential of AI and want to adopt it, but the teams do not have access to the basic tooling that will allow them to explore it.
Debian Family
Johannes Schauer Marin Rodrigues: To boldly build what no one has built before
Last week, we (Helmut, Jochen, Holger, Gioele and josch) met in Würzburg for a Debian crossbuilding & bootstrap sprint. We would like to thank Angestöpselt e. V. for generously providing us with their hacker space which we were able to use exclusively during the four-day-sprint. We’d further like to thank Debian for their sponsorship of accommodation of Helmut and Jochen.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
The Register UK ☛ Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin beta takes flight
According to Canonical's official schedule, the final release of Plucky Puffin is due in two weeks as we write – April 17. The Plucky beta appeared a little after that of Fedora 42, which we looked at in late March. Both projects sync their release cycles to the semi-annual release cycle of GNOME, which is their default desktop, but Ubuntu's schedule is stricter – Fedora's is more flexible, and a release is delayed if testing reveals problems.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Android Police ☛ I took 100 cat photos on my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and actually learned a lot about the camera
To test the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s cameras, I needed a subject who could best trial the Galaxy’s sensors. I required only the most unyielding, unruly, and majestic creature: the cat. I took 100 cat photos with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra; here’s what I learned.
