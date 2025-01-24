today's howtos
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Understanding the User Interface of Gummi LaTeX Editor
After we finished installing it, now this tutorial will explain the user interface of Gummi LaTeX editor. We will explain the six parts of its window including the purposes of their contents in simple yet easy to understand way. This knowledge will be useful when you start writing LaTeX documents later. Now feel free to start reading!
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS audio and video work on Zenbook S 13
This has been a saga of about a week. I posted about purchase of Asus Zenbook S 13, with defective chip maker Intel Ultra 7 CPU:
And attempting to get GNU/Linux working on it:
With EasyOS, as soon as the i915 kernel GPU module loads, get a pink screen and only recoverable by holding down the power button.
I posted about examining the modules loaded by Manjaro, and created a config file to compile the 6.12.10 kernel for EasyOS Scarthgap. Still only a pink screen. Examined errors in "dmesg", did a lot of online reading. This went on for many days, but here is the working end result...
An Introduction to Kubernetes Observability
The significance of monitoring, logging and tracing for achieving comprehensive observability of applications deployed on Kubernetes with practical tips for using observability efficiently in your Kubernetes clusters.
Xe's Blog ☛ Update MinIO to account for proprietary trap AWS SDK changes
TL;DR: docker pull && docker restart
How to Update MySQL Client on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux
The MySQL client is a command-line tool used to interact with MySQL databases. Keeping it up-to-date ensures compatibility with MySQL servers and provides access to the latest features and security fixes. Let’s discuss how to ensure our MySQL client is up to date on Ubuntu 24.04.
HowTo Geek ☛ This Tool Automatically Syncs Files Between My Linux and Windows PC
Tired of manually copying files between operating systems or relying on cloud storage? Here's how I use Syncthing to seamlessly sync files between my Windows and Linux machines without compromising privacy or dealing with storage limits.