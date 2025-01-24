This has been a saga of about a week. I posted about purchase of Asus Zenbook S 13, with defective chip maker Intel Ultra 7 CPU:

And attempting to get GNU/Linux working on it:

With EasyOS, as soon as the i915 kernel GPU module loads, get a pink screen and only recoverable by holding down the power button.

I posted about examining the modules loaded by Manjaro, and created a config file to compile the 6.12.10 kernel for EasyOS Scarthgap. Still only a pink screen. Examined errors in "dmesg", did a lot of online reading. This went on for many days, but here is the working end result...