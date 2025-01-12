Git 2.48 Is Out with Faster SHA-1s, Meson Takes the Stage
Git, a distributed version control system and cornerstone tool in software development that helps developers efficiently manage changes in their code across multiple projects, has just released its new 2.48 version.
One of the standout achievements in this update involves speeding up SHA-1 calculations used strictly for checksums. In light of this, early benchmarks from GitHub indicate a 10–13% performance improvement for clone operations across all repositories.