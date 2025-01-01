We've Thrived Another Day (and Year)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 01, 2025,

updated Jan 01, 2025



This photo was taken months before COVID-19 broke out

Happy new year, everybody!

So this year we turn 21 (in June) and we remain as relevant as ever if not more relevant than in past years. GNU/Linux usage grew last year, so interest in it grew as well.

This site has a long tradition going back to 2004. "today's howtos" for example. How far back do these go?

We've covered the cost of hosting until the end of this year, so now we can focus on curating links and publishing summaries of these. █