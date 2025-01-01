PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 01, 2025



Coming almost two months after PeaZip 10.1, the PeaZip 10.2 release adds GUI support for changing Brotli -q 11 and Zstd –ultra -22 compression levels, as well as support for manually deleting input files and folders at the end of tasks from the Options tab in the task progress dialog.

PeaZip 10.2 also improves the detection of issues in archives when browsed with the 7z/p7zip frontend, automatically tests archives of suitable types (e.g. RAR, ZIP, ZIPX) for comment when opened, improves keyboard shortcuts, updates the app icon to look the same on all platforms, and updates the Tux theme to work better in dark mode.

