USB 3.0 flash drive supports OS boot and file transfer on Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

Qualcomm QCS6490-based 3.5″SBC supports Yocto, Ubuntu, and Windows on Arm

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

UnifyDrive expands its private NAS lineup with UC450 Pro and UC250

The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2026

Early baseball player

Updated This Past Day

  1. 10 Easy Steps to Follow for Digital Sovereignty in Nations That Distrust GAFAM et al
    When "enough is enough"
  2. Dr. Andy Farnell Explains Why Slop Companies Like Anthropic and Microsoft 'Open' 'AI' Basically Plunder and Rob People
    This article was published last night at around 10

    New

  3. Five Years Ago, After We Broke the Story About Richard Stallman Rejoining the FSF's Board, All Hell Broke Loose (for Me and My Family)
    They generally seem to target anyone who thinks Richard Stallman (RMS) should be in charge or thinks alike about computing
  4. Links 22/01/2026: Slop Fantasy About Patents, Retirement in China Now Reached at Age Seventy
    Links for the day
  5. Gemini Links 22/01/2026: Why Europe Does Not Need GAFAMs, XScreenSaver Tinkering, FlatCube
    Links for the day
  6. Salvadorans' Usage of GNU/Linux Measured at Record Levels
    All-time high
  7. Links 22/01/2026: Ubisoft Layoffs Disguised as "RTO", US "Congress Wants To Hand Your Parenting To GAFAM", Americans' Image Tarnished Among Canadians (Now Planning to "Repel US Invasion")
    Links for the day
  8. No, the Problem at IBM/Red Hat Isn't Diversity
    Microsoft Lunduke also openly shows his admiration for Pedo Cheeto
  9. Do Not Link to Linuxiac Anymore, Linuxiac Became a Slopfarm
    now Linuxiac is slop
  10. Richard Stallman (RMS) at Georgia Tech Tomorrow
    After the talk we'll write a lot about "cancel culture" and online mobs fostered and emboldened in social control media
  11. Software Patents by Any Other Name
    There is no such thing as "AI" patents
  12. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  13. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
    IRC logs for Wednesday, January 21, 2026
  14. The "Alicante Mafia" - Part VIII - Salary Cuts to Staff, 100,000 Euros to Managers Busted Using Cocaine (for Doing Absolutely Nothing, Just Pretending to be "Sick")
    Today we look at slides from the union
  15. Gemini Links 22/01/2026: Forest Monk, Aurora Observation, and Arduino Officially Launches the More Powerful Arduino UNO Q 4GB Single-Board Computer
    Links for the day
  16. Next Week is Close Enough for Wall Street Storytelling About 'Efficiency' by Layoffs for "AI"
    This coming week GAFAM and others will tell some creative tales about how "AI" something something...
  17. Google News Still a Feeder of Slop About "Linux", Which Became Rarer in 2026
    Our main concern these days is what happened to Linuxiac. Bobby Borisov became a chatbots addict.
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
Security Issue Found in telnetd, Patches Put Forth Already
via LWN
Slimbook One is a Linux mini PC with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
Slimbook will pre-load a GNU/Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, or Linux Mint for free
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
as usual from Check Point
Window Shadows Finally Arrive on COSMIC Desktop
Desktop Environments with Rust fetish
 
Recent Shows and Videos About GNU/Linux
various recent videos
GNU/Linux Seen as Rising Sharply in Mayotte This Year [original]
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS rose quite sharply when Vista 10 became unsupported. Their combined share is now at over 7%.
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers and Vuln Tracking
Security links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Ask Noah Show, and More
episodes for today
GNU/Linux Games/Platforms: Steam Machines, SuperTuxKart, and More
Games related news
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and More
Hardware focus
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers
not much slop/AI hype today
Snap Store Neglect
Snap Store issues
Linux-based Jolla preorders closing in on maximum amount
Linux-based, easy repairable, high privacy-focused, and Android compatible smartphone is closing in on its 10,000 unit maximum.
New benchmarks show Linux gaming nearly matching Windows on AMD GPUs
For some PC gamers, Linux might finally make sense
today's howtos
not so many for now
Fastfetch updated with COSMIC Desktop & Bedrock Linux Support
Fastfetch, the neofetch like system information tool, updated recently with many new features
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager
The OS is known for its advanced networking features
Modifier keys in Linux virtual machines under macOS
Then, since I'm also a pretty serious Linux user
We Help Animals, But Some People Don't Like It [original]
In the interim we feed the birds once a day
New Steam Client Update Adds Support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Controller
Valve released a new stable update to its Steam Client desktop application for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems with various improvements to Steam Input, especially support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro controller.
Android Leftovers
This clever Android game turns your charging cable into a bow and arrow
MX Linux 25.1 brings back switchable init systems
Dislike systemd but occasionally need it for something? MX can help
Debian vs. Arch vs. Fedora: Which Linux distro base is right for you
If you're just now coming over to Linux
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Pathways to open-source (and from it): one flawed journey exposed
It’s been almost 7 years since I made a post titled “First steps in open-source” where I talked about joining KDE
Goodbye, VirtualBox - I found a better, more reliable VM manager for Linux
Virt-Manager is a free and easy-to-install virtual machine manager
WordPress Education Programs, Why to Avoid Bloated Sites, Static Blogs, and "Building a Blog in Gleam"
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) leftovers
"One Feed to Rule Them All" and Mozilla Turns Firefox Into Spyware ("Data") After Culling Firefox's RSS Support
Web Browsers (or Clients)
Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros
Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.
Linux Kernel and OpenZFS in 2026, ZFS in Production (BSD)
kernel level commentary
Open Hardware/Modding: M5MonsterC5/ESP32, Fiber Optic Lamp, and More
devices and more
Games: LOVE ETERNAL, Hungry Horrors, SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Improvements Coming Soon, Uptime Also Improving [original]
We may soon make improvements to the way images are presented here
GNU/Linux Up to 7% in Tajikistan [original]
it looks like real gains for GNU/Linux
Protecting the Birds From One Pesky Neighbour [original]
Let's see what they'll say next
Richard Stallman to Speak on Software Freedom and AI at Georgia Tech
he's speaking at Georgia Tech on January 23
LWN on Kernel and Recent Linux Talks
3 more articles released from paywall an hour ago
Asciinema: making movies at the command-line
Marcin Kulik started the project in 2011
Debian discusses removing GTK 2 for forky
GTK 2 was released in 2002 and was declared end of life with the release of GTK 4 on December 16, 2020
Licensing / Legal: LWN on GPL Enforcement
Jonathan Corbet et al on GPL enforcement
Slimbook Launches New Slimbook ONE Mini Linux PC, Slimbook Executive Laptop
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook announced today that it has refreshed some of its Linux-powered computers, including the Slimbook ONE mini PC and Slimbook Executive laptop, with more powerful components.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software picks for today
Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users
Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux picks
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Buzzwords)
Red Hat for "ai"
Standards/Consortia: Standards Development, XML, Markup, and More
Standards-related leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development related leftovers
Terminal-Based Applications and GNU/Linux HowTos/Technical Posts
today's howtos
Windows Boosters Try GNU/Linux for Games, Rootkit ('Anti-Cheat') as Barrier, and "Linux Benchmarking Transformed!"
gaming news collated
Android Leftovers
You can publish apps from Manus without Xcode or Android Studio
You came through for free software!
You really came through this winter for free software
What a Linux root user can do - and 8 ways you should absolutely never use it
When I first started using Linux
I don't install apps on my Linux OS anymore, and I love it
I deepened my knowledge of Linux distros by giving an immutable one a try
KDE Plasma could get a VR desktop mode on Linux
A developer has submitted draft code to the KDE team that could turn the Plasma desktop environment into a fully functional 3D VR interface
This is by far the best Linux email client I've used - and I've tested them all
I've used a slew of Linux email clients over the years
I cracked Hyprland at last - thanks to this Arch-based Linux distro
Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community
GNU/Linux and Fake Advocacy
today's leftovers
Linux Phone Apps, Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, and Arduino UNO Q
Open Hardware and more
We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux [original]
We recently noticed that many of our pages, the new pages, receive well over 2,000 requests
LibreOffice 26.2 RC2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 26.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2026
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Games: Obey the Insect God, KLETKA, Immortal Boy, Pandemic Express
gaming picks
GNU/Linux Measured at Almost 10% This Year in Nauru, a Pacific Island Settled by Micronesians [original]
Windows is said to have sunk to ~7% "market share"
