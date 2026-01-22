news
Linux Kernel and OpenZFS in 2026, ZFS in Production (BSD)
Tracking kernel development with korgalore
If you're a Gmail or Outlook user and you're subscribed to high-volume mailing lists, you're probably routinely missing mail. Korgalore is a tool that monitors mailing lists via lore.kernel.org and can import mail directly into your inbox so you don't miss any of it. You can also couple korgalore with lei for powerful filtering features that can reduce the firehose to what you'd actually find useful.
Ryabitsev: Tracking kernel development with korgalore
Konstantin Ryabitsev has put up a blog post about korgalore, a tool he has written to circumvent delivery problems experienced by kernel developers using the large, centralized email systems.
Klara’s Expert Perspective on OpenZFS in 2026 and What to Expect Next
The market trends impacting server hardware through 2025 show no signs of relenting and will continue their outsized impact on the availability and price of system components. It will become increasingly important to be able to compensate for these price increases to continue to meet the storage demands of the most critical workloads.
ZFS in Production: Real-World Deployment Patterns and Pitfalls
ZFS in production offers near limitless upwards scalability, able to address immense volumes of data and manage resiliency in the face of hardware with physical reliability limitations. ZFS is able to meet the requirements of especially demanding workloads, all without additional license costs or vendor lock-in.
However, when operating a large scale, storage systems can be incredibly unforgiving of design shortcuts, operational drift over time, and incorrect assumptions. Many production incidents attributed to “ZFS bugs” are, in reality, the delayed consequences of the misconceptions we will discuss in this article.