Linux Kernel and OpenZFS in 2026, ZFS in Production (BSD)

ZFS in production offers near limitless upwards scalability, able to address immense volumes of data and manage resiliency in the face of hardware with physical reliability limitations. ZFS is able to meet the requirements of especially demanding workloads, all without additional license costs or vendor lock-in.

However, when operating a large scale, storage systems can be incredibly unforgiving of design shortcuts, operational drift over time, and incorrect assumptions. Many production incidents attributed to “ZFS bugs” are, in reality, the delayed consequences of the misconceptions we will discuss in this article.