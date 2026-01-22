The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

Linux-based Jolla preorders closing in on maximum amount

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2026



Jolla from Finland makes a modular, high privacy smartphone that is about to close its pre-order period. They aimed for at least 2,000 units, and at the time of writing, the number of phones pre-ordered is 7,585, with the first two batches being closed and sent to production, and the third batch still being open for another month before production will start.

The phones are priced at 579 Euro, and besides an open cover platform, it offers a modular back cover that can be replaced by the user, and the same goes for the battery.

The phone has 5G with dual sim-card, 12GB of memory, 256GB of storage, a physical privacy switch, and as something special, it uses the Linux-based Sailfish OS, that is compatible with Android as well. the display is 6.39", 390ppi AMOLED and Gorilla glass, with the main camera being 50MP and a 13MP Ultra wide. Battery capacity is 5,500mAh.

