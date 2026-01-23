news
Nolen Royalty ☛ Why does SSH send 100 packets per keystroke?
That 20ms is a smoking gun - it lines up perfectly with the mysterious pattern we saw earlier! And the rest of the message is pretty helpful too - we sent 49 “chaff” packets for the first keystroke and 101 “chaff” for around the second one.
In 2023, ssh added keystroke timing obfuscation. The idea is that the speed at which you type different letters betrays some information about which letters you’re typing. So ssh sends lots of “chaff” packets along with your keystrokes to make it hard for an attacker to determine when you’re actually entering keys.
That makes a lot of sense for regular ssh sessions, where privacy is critical. But it’s a lot of overhead for an open-to-the-whole-internet game where latency is critical.
Declan Chidlow ☛ My Opinionated CSS Reset
As years have stretched on, browser user-agent styles have grown somewhat estranged from how many developers use the web platform. I am no exception to this rule and find my own needs at odds with the predefined user-agent stylesheets of major browsers: [...]
Alvaro Montoro ☛ CSS Optical Illusions
A collection of 50+ optical illusions coded with CSS and HTML (but mostly CSS).
Johnny Decimal ☛ 22.00.0180 Backups aren't enough: create 'restore points'
I almost lost a bunch of data this week. Here's how my backups saved me (just), and what I've changed.
Simon Willison ☛ SSH has no Host header
Here's the clever bit: when you run the above command exe.dev signs you into your VM of that name... but they don't assign every VM its own IP address and SSH has no equivalent of the Host header, so how does their load balancer know which of your VMs to forward you on to?
Exe.dev ☛ SSH has no Host header
For the web, this is a long-solved problem. Many sites can and do have the same IP address. Web browsers send the domain they used to reach the server in the HTTP request as the Host header. The exe.dev proxy switches on this header and send requests to the appropriate VM.
SSH, on the other hand, has no equivalent of a Host header. If we reuse IPv4 addresses between VMs, we have no way to send SSH connections to the right VM.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Eclipse Mosquitto on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Eclipse Mosquitto stands as one of the most reliable open-source MQTT brokers in the IoT ecosystem. This lightweight message broker implements the MQTT protocol versions 3.1, 3.1.1, and 5.0, making it perfect for machine-to-machine communication and Internet of Things applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SpiderFoot on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
SpiderFoot stands as one of the most powerful open-source intelligence (OSINT) automation tools available today. Security professionals, penetration testers, and threat intelligence analysts rely on this Python-based reconnaissance platform to map attack surfaces, investigate data breaches, and gather comprehensive intelligence across over 200 different data sources.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVPN Server on Debian 13
Setting up your own VPN server gives you complete control over your online privacy and security. OpenVPN stands as one of the most trusted open-source VPN solutions available today, offering robust SSL/TLS encryption that protects your data from prying eyes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GlusterFS on Debian 13
Setting up a scalable and reliable distributed storage system is critical for modern infrastructure. GlusterFS offers an open-source solution that eliminates single points of failure while providing seamless horizontal scalability. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing and configuring GlusterFS on Debian 13, creating a robust storage cluster that can grow with your needs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zammad on AlmaLinux 10
Zammad is a powerful open-source helpdesk and ticketing system that transforms how organizations manage customer support. Built with modern technologies and designed for scalability, this web-based solution handles email, chat, phone, and social control media inquiries from a single unified interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gedit on Debian 13
Gedit stands as one of the most trusted text editors in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, serving millions of developers, system administrators, and casual users worldwide. As the default text editor for GNOME desktop environments, this lightweight yet powerful application offers the perfect balance between simplicity and functionality for Debian 13 users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AnyDesk on Fedora 43
Remote desktop software has become essential for system administrators, IT professionals, and anyone working across multiple machines. AnyDesk stands out as one of the most reliable remote desktop solutions available for GNU/Linux systems, offering exceptional performance and cross-platform compatibility.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04) [Ed: Malicious proprietary spyware, better not, Free software alternatives exist and work well/better]
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Golang on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Go (Golang) is the high-performance language behind modern cloud infrastructure, designed for speed, concurrency, and scalable web services. Whether you are building microservices, developing APIs, or compiling system tools, Go offers a strict type system and a powerful standard library without the bloat.
