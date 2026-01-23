That 20ms is a smoking gun - it lines up perfectly with the mysterious pattern we saw earlier! And the rest of the message is pretty helpful too - we sent 49 “chaff” packets for the first keystroke and 101 “chaff” for around the second one.

In 2023, ssh added keystroke timing obfuscation. The idea is that the speed at which you type different letters betrays some information about which letters you’re typing. So ssh sends lots of “chaff” packets along with your keystrokes to make it hard for an attacker to determine when you’re actually entering keys.

That makes a lot of sense for regular ssh sessions, where privacy is critical. But it’s a lot of overhead for an open-to-the-whole-internet game where latency is critical.