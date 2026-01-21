I don't install apps on my Linux OS anymore, and I love it

news

A few months ago, I deepened my knowledge of Linux distros by giving an immutable one a try. I'm still very much a newbie when it comes to the world of FOSS operating systems, so it was a big learning process for me. However, it was one that, eventually, left me really happy with my operating system. Not only do I use Fedora's KDE Atomic spin as my daily driver (called Kinoite), but I'm not sure I can go back to a regular system.

One of the biggest hurdles to getting used to an immutable distro is that you cannot install apps on it. Well, you can, but doing so involves adding a layer, and it should really be used as a last resort if no other methods work. Ideally, you'll find a way to get an app running without needing to install it, and I've been lucky enough that none of the apps I use daily require a layer to run. So, here's how I got an OS running where I don't install a single app, and why I won't have it any other way.