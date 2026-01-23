Mozilla, Firefox, and Misconceptions

Something has changed in my browsing habits of late, and I’m not sure I like it. I used to be a “if I don’t need it, close it” guy. Now? 25 tabs open – a mix of news articles, code repos, drafts and random stuff I swore I’d revisit… only I don’t remember why. But it seems Firefox has a fix for my forgetfulness in the works: Tab Notes. As the name suggests, Tab Notes are small text notes you can attach to any tab.