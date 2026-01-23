news
Mozilla, Firefox, and Misconceptions
Firefox Nightly: Introducing Mozilla’s Firefox Nightly .rpm package for RPM-based linux distributions!
After introducing Debian packages for Firefox Nightly, we’re now excited to extend that to RPM-based distributions.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox’s Tab Notes Feature Feels Genuinely Useful (For Me, At Least)
Something has changed in my browsing habits of late, and I’m not sure I like it. I used to be a “if I don’t need it, close it” guy. Now? 25 tabs open – a mix of news articles, code repos, drafts and random stuff I swore I’d revisit… only I don’t remember why. But it seems Firefox has a fix for my forgetfulness in the works: Tab Notes. As the name suggests, Tab Notes are small text notes you can attach to any tab.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n Report: January Edition 2026
Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.
Mozilla ☛ How Mozilla builds now
Mozilla has always believed that technology should empower people.
[Old] Andrew Moore ☛ Misconceptions about Firefox's Privacy Preserving Ad Measurement
Mozilla has shipped with Firefox 128.0 its experimental Privacy Preserving Attribution API. The feature, which is enabled by default, has received a lot of pushback from individuals online. As someone who values privacy, I do believe that this pushback is misguided. Reading about its raison d’être as well as reading the technical details of the implementation12 convinces me that this is genuinely an important step forward towards eliminating invasive personal tracking by AdTech companies.