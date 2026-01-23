Tux Machines

USB 3.0 flash drive supports OS boot and file transfer on Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

Qualcomm QCS6490-based 3.5″SBC supports Yocto, Ubuntu, and Windows on Arm

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

UnifyDrive expands its private NAS lineup with UC450 Pro and UC250

The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

Free, Libre Software Events: GNU Guix and LibreOffice at FOSDEM, Microsoft Lobbying Group 'Open Source' Initiative (OSI) Says Where It'll Go

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2026

Snap Store Neglect
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More
Openwashing and Linux Foundation (LF) SPAM About Slop (Mislabeled as "AI"), Sponsored by Microsoft
You Can Now Run Debian GNU/Linux on the OpenWrt One Open-Source Router
Collabora shares with us today a new project that lets you install and run the Debian GNU/Linux operating system on the open-source OpenWrt One router.
Security Leftovers
Recent Shows and Videos About GNU/Linux
Security Issue Found in telnetd, Patches Put Forth Already
via LWN
 
Desktop Environments (DE): Windows Copycats and GNOME
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Open Hardware and Raspberry Pi Projects
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
This Week in Rust and Microsoft GitHub Users "Announcing Rust 1.93.0"
Mozilla, Firefox, and Misconceptions
Security Leftovers
GNU Guix 1.5 Released with KDE Plasma 6.5, GNU Linux-Libre 6.17 Kernel
Noé Lopez released GNU Guix 1.5 today as the latest stable version of this advanced distribution of this GNU system that respects user freedom and transactional package manager for other GNU/Linux distributions.
Microsoft TCO and Windows Causing Chaos
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
today's howtos
KDE: Skrooge 26.1.20 and Tellico 4.1.5 Released
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Red Hat Leftovers (and less about slop than usual)
Programming Leftovers
Feeding 'Problem' Solved [original]
Earlier this week a neighbour attempted to stop our neighbours and us from feeding birds
Free/Libre Software And Our Freedom, Richard Stallman's Talk About 7 Hours From Now (Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, Room 100, Atlanta, GA) [original]
over 500 people can probably attend if some people are willing to stand rather than sit down
This new Debian edition doesn't use Linux
The Debian project has just released a new snapshot of its alternative operating system
Linux 7.0 finally retires a standard it supported for over 20 years
The newest version, Linux 7.0, will remove support for HIPPI
Last Week of January [original]
The year moves along so fast!
This glorious-looking Linux distro left me awestruck - see what it's all about
Arch-based StratOS with Hyprland is about as cool as they come
Free and Open Source Software
This Could be the Best Graphics Editor for Linux Users (Yes, it is Open Source)
Graphite is an open-source
GNU/Linux Seen as Rising Sharply in Mayotte This Year [original]
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS rose quite sharply when Vista 10 became unsupported. Their combined share is now at over 7%.
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers and Vuln Tracking
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Ask Noah Show, and More
GNU/Linux Games/Platforms: Steam Machines, SuperTuxKart, and More
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and More
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers
Slimbook One is a Linux mini PC with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
Slimbook will pre-load a GNU/Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, or Linux Mint for free
Window Shadows Finally Arrive on COSMIC Desktop
Linux-based Jolla preorders closing in on maximum amount
Linux-based, easy repairable, high privacy-focused, and Android compatible smartphone is closing in on its 10,000 unit maximum.
New benchmarks show Linux gaming nearly matching Windows on AMD GPUs
For some PC gamers, Linux might finally make sense
today's howtos
Fastfetch updated with COSMIC Desktop & Bedrock Linux Support
Fastfetch, the neofetch like system information tool, updated recently with many new features
Free and Open Source Software
FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager
The OS is known for its advanced networking features
Modifier keys in Linux virtual machines under macOS
Then, since I'm also a pretty serious Linux user
We Help Animals, But Some People Don't Like It [original]
In the interim we feed the birds once a day
New Steam Client Update Adds Support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Controller
Valve released a new stable update to its Steam Client desktop application for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems with various improvements to Steam Input, especially support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro controller.
Android Leftovers
This clever Android game turns your charging cable into a bow and arrow
MX Linux 25.1 brings back switchable init systems
Dislike systemd but occasionally need it for something? MX can help
Debian vs. Arch vs. Fedora: Which Linux distro base is right for you
If you're just now coming over to Linux
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Pathways to open-source (and from it): one flawed journey exposed
It’s been almost 7 years since I made a post titled “First steps in open-source” where I talked about joining KDE
Goodbye, VirtualBox - I found a better, more reliable VM manager for Linux
Virt-Manager is a free and easy-to-install virtual machine manager
WordPress Education Programs, Why to Avoid Bloated Sites, Static Blogs, and "Building a Blog in Gleam"
"One Feed to Rule Them All" and Mozilla Turns Firefox Into Spyware ("Data") After Culling Firefox's RSS Support
Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros
Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.
Linux Kernel and OpenZFS in 2026, ZFS in Production (BSD)
Open Hardware/Modding: M5MonsterC5/ESP32, Fiber Optic Lamp, and More
Games: LOVE ETERNAL, Hungry Horrors, SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded, and More
Improvements Coming Soon, Uptime Also Improving [original]
We may soon make improvements to the way images are presented here
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux Up to 7% in Tajikistan [original]
it looks like real gains for GNU/Linux
Protecting the Birds From One Pesky Neighbour [original]
Let's see what they'll say next
Richard Stallman to Speak on Software Freedom and AI at Georgia Tech
he's speaking at Georgia Tech on January 23
LWN on Kernel and Recent Linux Talks
3 more articles released from paywall an hour ago
Asciinema: making movies at the command-line
Marcin Kulik started the project in 2011
Debian discusses removing GTK 2 for forky
GTK 2 was released in 2002 and was declared end of life with the release of GTK 4 on December 16, 2020
Licensing / Legal: LWN on GPL Enforcement
Jonathan Corbet et al on GPL enforcement
Slimbook Launches New Slimbook ONE Mini Linux PC, Slimbook Executive Laptop
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook announced today that it has refreshed some of its Linux-powered computers, including the Slimbook ONE mini PC and Slimbook Executive laptop, with more powerful components.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users
Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily
today's leftovers
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Buzzwords)
Standards/Consortia: Standards Development, XML, Markup, and More
Programming Leftovers
Terminal-Based Applications and GNU/Linux HowTos/Technical Posts
Windows Boosters Try GNU/Linux for Games, Rootkit ('Anti-Cheat') as Barrier, and "Linux Benchmarking Transformed!"
gaming news collated
Android Leftovers
You can publish apps from Manus without Xcode or Android Studio
You came through for free software!
You really came through this winter for free software
What a Linux root user can do - and 8 ways you should absolutely never use it
When I first started using Linux
I don't install apps on my Linux OS anymore, and I love it
I deepened my knowledge of Linux distros by giving an immutable one a try
KDE Plasma could get a VR desktop mode on Linux
A developer has submitted draft code to the KDE team that could turn the Plasma desktop environment into a fully functional 3D VR interface
This is by far the best Linux email client I've used - and I've tested them all
I've used a slew of Linux email clients over the years
I cracked Hyprland at last - thanks to this Arch-based Linux distro
Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community
GNU/Linux and Fake Advocacy
Linux Phone Apps, Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, and Arduino UNO Q
We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux [original]
We recently noticed that many of our pages, the new pages, receive well over 2,000 requests
LibreOffice 26.2 RC2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 26.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2026
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Games: Obey the Insect God, KLETKA, Immortal Boy, Pandemic Express
GNU/Linux Measured at Almost 10% This Year in Nauru, a Pacific Island Settled by Micronesians [original]
Windows is said to have sunk to ~7% "market share"
Today in Techrights
