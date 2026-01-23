news
Free, Libre Software Events: GNU Guix and LibreOffice at FOSDEM, Microsoft Lobbying Group 'Open Source' Initiative (OSI) Says Where It'll Go
GNU ☛ GNU Guix: Meet Guix at FOSDEM
It’s that time of the year again: next week is FOSDEM time! As in previous years, many Guix people will be in Brussels. Right after FOSDEM, about sixty of us will gather on February 2–3 for the Guix Days!
First things first: Guix presence at FOSDEM.
Document Foundation ☛ Meet the LibreOffice community at FOSDEM 2026!
FOSDEM is the biggest free and open source software (FOSS) event in Europe, and will take place on 31 January and 1 February in Brussels, Belgium.
Open Source Initiative ☛ Top 50 Open Source Conferences in 2026 [Ed: Open Source Initiative (OSI) works for Microsoft, represents Microsoft, speaks for Microsoft. This blog post was authored by a Microsoft operative, Nick Vidal. OSI is practically dead.]
The top 50+ Open Source conferences of 2026 that the Open Source Initiative (OSI) is tracking, including events that intersect with AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and policy.